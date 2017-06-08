Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017 Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Players Have Arrived, Fans Euphoric

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 8, 2017, 2:05 PM IST

14:04(IST)

Pratik: Yes, I agree that India is playing well. But again on a given day anybody can beat anybody. I have some good news for the fans, the weather is suppose to remain cloudy but there's very little chance of rainfall. The temperature too will be in the teens and it will be a lovely weather to play cricket in. I expect a full game without any rain disruptions today. 

14:00(IST)

Debdoot: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews who will play purely as a batsman in this game had said, "India are a force to reckon with in world cricket no matter where they play, whether it's at home or away. Especially in the last couple of years, India have been outstanding. It's very hard to beat them unless we are on top of our game." See, Pratik, even the Sri Lankan captain knows they are facing an uphill task. 

13:56(IST)
13:54(IST)
13:54(IST)

Pratik: I have some team news for Sri Lanka today. Reports suggest that Danushka Gunathilaka will open the innings today. The 26-year-old is a flamboyant left-hander who can strike some heavy blows early in the innings. He might just get Sri Lanka off to a flier. Also I believe veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera will be playing in this one. He would be a boost for the team with both willow and the ball. 

13:48(IST)

Debdoot: In the last game, four Sri Lankan pacers combined together to pick just three wickets. That encounter against South Africa was played at the Oval too. I believe Indian batsmen are well equipped to handle such pace. I am worried if Rohit gets a start he just might repeat his Eden heroics again. (Rohit slammed a double ton in Eden Gardens against Sri Lanka in 2014). 

13:43(IST)

Pratik: Debdoot, my friend you are forgetting that India will have to face the likes of Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep at the beginning of the innings. On a track which is know to swing a bit, it can create problems for the Indian openers. We saw how Rohit Sharma was struggling against Mohammad Amir in the last game.  

13:38(IST)

Debdoot: But first they need to contain the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Both cricketers have a knack of scoring heavily against the Lankans. Remember MS Dhoni's unbeaten 91 against them in the 2011 World Cup? Well! No, cricket lover can forget that. Also 22 percent of MS Dhoni's 9275 runs have come against Sri Lanka. This is a man they should fear.  

13:33(IST)

Pratik: Well there's no point looking into the past. Like India captain Virat Kohli said," In this sport, anyone can upset anyone on their given day." Sri Lanka are no push overs. Yes they are in a transition phase but that doesn't mean they cannot give team India a run for their money. Sri Lanka have the firepower in their squad to win here and I won't be surprised if they do. 

13:29(IST)

Debdoot: Pratik, I would like to tell you that in recent years Sri Lanka have always found it quite difficult to challenge India. If you look at the last 17 games between these two sides, India have won 14 of them. That is one record which will boost the Indians further before this big game. 

13:25(IST)

Pratik: I firmly believe this will be a high-voltage encounter because we have two sub-continent giants locking horns. Sri Lanka have always been a team who have done well in ICC events. Between 2007 and 2014, Sri lanka have made it to six semi-finals and five major finals of ICC events. It surely won't be easy for India today. 

13:21(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our LIVE preview of the eight game between India and Sri Lanka at Oval. While India have won their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka lost their opener against South Africa. The Lankans need to win this contest to stay alive in the competition while if India win this one they will qualify for the semi-finals. 

I am Debdoot, correspondent at Cricketnext who will be batting for India and my colleague Pratik will be arguing for Sri Lanka today. 

13:11(IST)

Harbhajan Singh in his column ahead of the IND vs SL clash: India will carry a lot of positives into Thursday's match. Almost every batsman fired in right earnest during Sunday's showdown against Pakistan. Even the bowlers had a fruitful outing, but I would like to see some improvements in the bowling department. I must admit that I was a little surprised by India's underwhelming display in the field. Some of those catches should not have been dropped, but I guess the support staff will put the boys through their paces, and I hope to see an improved performance against Sri Lanka.

12:47(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the IND vs SL match at the Oval. Virat Kohli is excited with the wicket wearing a green look. With four quality pacers in the team in Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli will not mind a green track. But the weather will be the biggest concern for the Indians as rain has time and again played spoilsport in this tournament. They will hope that the rain gods do not worry them. For Sri Lanka, the biggest bonus has been the return of regular skipper Angelo Mathews. While there is still some doubt on whether he will be able to bowl or not. Less than two hours to go for the toss.

LATEST UPDATE: The players have arrived at the ground and they are warming up ahead of the crucial clash. The fans are cheering them on and the atmosphere is electric at the ground.

IND vs SL Preview Virat Kohli and boys are upbeat going into their second game of the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval. With the wicket wearing a green look, Kohli is upbeat.

Gone are the days when a tinge of grass in English conditions would send shivers down the spine of Indian teams. This Indian team has four in-form pacers, all capable of making the ball talk, thus making the captain a happy man.
"It feels good to have four or five bowlers who can change the game. It also boosts the confidence of the batsmen," an upbeat Virat Kohli said.
The Indian team's practice session was in marked contrast to that of Sri Lanka. Everybody was geared up, there was a lot of chirping and both the batsmen and the bowlers went in full steam.
The conditions and the fact that India won the first match could well mean that Ravichandran Ashwin may be asked to sit out once again. The senior spinner did spend a lot of time bowling in the nets and that too to captain Kohli, who said that the off-spinner had no qualms in being left on the bench if the conditions required so.
"Ashwin is a high class bowler and is very professional as well. He understood the dynamics of the side we picked for the last game. He told me that I support you with whatever you want to do and that has been our equation always," the Indian captain added.
All four Indian top order batsmen scored fifties in the match against Pakistan and all four looked in pristine touch in the nets, middling most of the deliveries that came their way.
Yuvraj Singh, who stole the show with his cameo, was seen discussing his footwork and the initial trigger movement with batting coach Sanjay Bangar for a very long time. While not much can be commented on the conversation, but Yuvraj looked pretty comfortable, just as he was in the previous match.
While the result of the match looks like a foregone conclusion with India looking all prepared to steamroll the Lankans, the Indian captain hinted that there is no room for complacency, knowing very well that stranger things have happened on a cricket field.
"Sri Lanka are among the top eight teams and has done really well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their team who are young and can deliver match winning performances on their day," Kohli said.

Conditions
The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

