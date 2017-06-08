13:21(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our LIVE preview of the eight game between India and Sri Lanka at Oval. While India have won their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka lost their opener against South Africa. The Lankans need to win this contest to stay alive in the competition while if India win this one they will qualify for the semi-finals.

I am Debdoot, correspondent at Cricketnext who will be batting for India and my colleague Pratik will be arguing for Sri Lanka today.