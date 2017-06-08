15:54(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Team India has achieved its first target. No wickets lost, 50 partnership around the 10-over mark and both batsmen looking very steady in the middle. The trouble for me is that if India has it all easy in the group stage, then it is not good for the team. We saw that in the 2015 ICC World Cup. India had a rather easy group phase, there was a bit of struggle against Bangladesh in the quarters and they failed to clear the Australia test in the semis.