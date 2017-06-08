Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017 Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit, Dhawan Building Solid Platform

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 8, 2017, 4:05 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 8, The Oval, London 08 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

16:07(IST)

Dhawan has clearly been the aggressor in this innings. He has looked to not only hit the boundaries but also is taking the singles and rotating the strike well. Rohit has taken his own sweet time to get into the groove. The Lankan bowling looks hapless and have no idea how to get a breakthrough. India's score reads 75/0 after 15 overs with Nuwan Pradeep coming into the attack. Dhawan batting on 36 and Rohit on 33.

16:00(IST)

Rohit Sharma looking in fine flow here. He looks to be in that zone where whether you bowl it short or up to him, he is ready with a shot. Rohit and Dhawan have both carried on from where they left in the last game against Pakistan. India's score reads 64/0 after 13.1 overs. Rohit batting on 28 and Dhawan on 30. Looks like India are on course for a 300-plus score here.

15:54(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Team India has achieved its first target. No wickets lost, 50 partnership around the 10-over mark and both batsmen looking very steady in the middle. The trouble for me is that if India has it all easy in the group stage, then it is not good for the team. We saw that in the 2015 ICC World Cup. India had a rather easy group phase, there was a bit of struggle against Bangladesh in the quarters and they failed to clear the Australia test in the semis.

15:53(IST)

Fans have come out in huge numbers to watch their favourite Indian players in action against Sri Lanka

15:48(IST)

India end the first powerplay on 48/0 after 10 overs. Solid start here from India as opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are looking to build a solid foundation. They are not looking to over attack and have put a caution first approach. A solid foundation and looks like the later batsmen will have a free hand in the later stages of the innings.

15:43(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: 'Lazy Elegance' is a word associated with Rohit Sharma from the beginning of his career and that square cut was another example of the same. Waited till the end and just creamed it past the fielder at backward point at the ast minute.

15:42(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Dark Clouds hovering over the Oval but the breeze is very strong, can almost see the clouds run past over the stadium. It's a wonderful setting for a cricket match and rain should stay away. It is polling day in London as well, so it is mostly a stadium full of Indian and Sri Lankan fans. The neutrals staying away.

 

15:40(IST)

Rohit is slowly starting to open up. Dhawan was doing the scoring so far, but now it is Rohit who made room for himself and smashed Lakmal to the point boundary. The start auguring well for India here as a solid base is very important. India's score reads 42/0 after 8.4 overs.

15:34(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: Not a single wicket taking chance yet. Sri Lanka need to understand India's strategy for preserving wickets, they can't be too happy with these restrictive strategies. They need wickets to put India under pressure.

 

15:33(IST)

Good Running: Dhawan hits the ball straight down the ground — thorough the legs of Rohit Sharma — towards mid-off and goes for a quick single. Rohit wasn't ready but he too ran for his life and made it in time. Good running by the Indian openers.

15:30(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: India has won 10 out of their last 13 ODIs and there is a reason for it. Very few teams plan their innings like India does, it's like a machine at work with the different parts assigned different duties. These two here definitely have only one job, set the platform.

15:29(IST)

Four and Four:  Full delivery outside the off stump from Lakmal and Dhawan comes dancing down the ground and hits the ball towards the covers for a boundary. While the next ball flies behind the keeper for a boundary towards fine leg. Back to back boundaries for the Gabbar.

15:25(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: You know Shikhar Dhawan is in form when he middles the cover drive. Dhawan is a very 'rhythm player' and he is at his best when he can middle those flowing drives. Not often the best batsman to watch but he is surely very effective.

15:24(IST)

Four: Shikhar Dhawan ruins what could have been a brilliant over from Lasith Malinga. The pacer drifts a bit outside the off stumps and Dhawan latches onto it and hits the ball hard thorough the covers. The southpaw is looking in good nick.

15:23(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: That's more like the Malinga we know, he flummoxed Dhawan with the fuller ones there. He is at hi best when he pitches that right up to the bat. Gets the ball to swing and it is extremely difficult to get under these ones.

15:21(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: The is a tidy over from Lakmal. I remember Lakmal struggling majorly with his lengths early in his ODI career. But he has come along really well since those early days, perhaps the most consistent Sri Lankan paceman in the past few years.

15:19(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: Sri Lanka needs a lively start here but the bodylanguage is just not there. The fielders aren't chirping enough. That is another huge change ever since Jayawardena and Sangakkara left, those two would constantly keep chatting up with all the bowlers. Mathews needs more fire from his team. The India fans at the Vauxhall end are making a lot of noise. The dhols are being played and a lot of chanting of India, India.

15:17(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab from the Oval: Rohit and Shikhar are so good at this. They have developed such an amazing understanding amongst themselves. Although Rohit has a a really poor record in terms of getting run out and getting his partner run out, it all seems to fall in place when he is playing alongside Dhawan. 

15:15(IST)

This has been another tidy over from Malinga. The veteran just gives away two runs of the third over. India have been slow starters but then they love to have wickets in hands towards the end of an innings. 

15:10(IST)

The second delivery of the over is a short one from Lakmal and Dhawan crashes it through the offside field for a boundary. It is very well timed by the left-hander. Dhawan smashes the fifth ball of the over too but it is half stopped and he settles for a brace. 

15:08(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Malinga makes a good comeback after being hit for a boundary on the first ball. But this Indian pair is known for taking it easy in the first powerplay and build a foundation, same could be expected today as well. India infact has the lowest run rate amongst the top eight teams in the first 10 overs

15:05(IST)

Malinga bowls an absolute loosener and Rohit is onto that in a flash. Malinga's strength is pitching the ball up, anything short and these Indian batsmen make the Lankans pay. Well, after the first ball boundary, the Sri Lankan has bowled five back to back dot balls. 

15:01(IST)

The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out there in the centre. They are ready to take on the Sri Lankan challenge. 

14:54(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: And the teams have lined up for the national anthem. The Indian national anthem begins and the entire stadium resonates with the sound of Jai He Jai He, tricolours being waved with zest. Not a sell out yet but people are still coming in

14:51(IST)

Meanwhile Sri Lanka have made three changes to their playing XI from the last game. They have played Angelo Mathews, all-rounder Thisara Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka. Mathews has said earlier that he will not ball. Now this is a disadvantage for the Lankans. 

India have opted to field an unchanged XI from the first game where they won against Pakistan. And why would they change? Most of the players performed whenever they got their chance. So it was an easy decision for Virat to give them a run again. 

TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka win the toss and Angelo Mathews says the Islanders will bowl first. Virat says India would have also wanted to bowl first. No changes to the team as Virat says the team is in a good space. Kohli says the team needs to play some good cricket. One spinner is the way as of now says Kohli. Says Ashwin is a professional and understands the need of the team and composition.

(Getty Images)

LATEST UPDATE: The Indian openers have laid the foundation for a big total against Sri Lanka. After 14 overs, India are 68/0 with Rohit and Dhawan at the crease.

IND vs SL Preview Virat Kohli and boys are upbeat going into their second game of the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval. With the wicket wearing a green look, Kohli is upbeat.

Gone are the days when a tinge of grass in English conditions would send shivers down the spine of Indian teams. This Indian team has four in-form pacers, all capable of making the ball talk, thus making the captain a happy man.
"It feels good to have four or five bowlers who can change the game. It also boosts the confidence of the batsmen," an upbeat Virat Kohli said.
The Indian team's practice session was in marked contrast to that of Sri Lanka. Everybody was geared up, there was a lot of chirping and both the batsmen and the bowlers went in full steam.
The conditions and the fact that India won the first match could well mean that Ravichandran Ashwin may be asked to sit out once again. The senior spinner did spend a lot of time bowling in the nets and that too to captain Kohli, who said that the off-spinner had no qualms in being left on the bench if the conditions required so.
"Ashwin is a high class bowler and is very professional as well. He understood the dynamics of the side we picked for the last game. He told me that I support you with whatever you want to do and that has been our equation always," the Indian captain added.
All four Indian top order batsmen scored fifties in the match against Pakistan and all four looked in pristine touch in the nets, middling most of the deliveries that came their way.
Yuvraj Singh, who stole the show with his cameo, was seen discussing his footwork and the initial trigger movement with batting coach Sanjay Bangar for a very long time. While not much can be commented on the conversation, but Yuvraj looked pretty comfortable, just as he was in the previous match.
While the result of the match looks like a foregone conclusion with India looking all prepared to steamroll the Lankans, the Indian captain hinted that there is no room for complacency, knowing very well that stranger things have happened on a cricket field.
"Sri Lanka are among the top eight teams and has done really well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their team who are young and can deliver match winning performances on their day," Kohli said.

Conditions
The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Angelo Mathews champions trophy 2017 Champions Trophy 2017 ICC Champions Trophy 2017 India vs Sri Lanka MS Dhoni virat kohli

