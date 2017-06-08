Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 8, 2017, 5:58 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 8, The Oval, London 08 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

17:57(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Malinga leading the way with some changes in the field with the last 10 overs starting. Very crucial period, might end up deciding the match in context to modern day ODI cricket.

17:56(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Shikhar Dhawan hits a fabulous cut shot to bring up his century with his 13th boundary of the innings followed by that trademark celebration. The entire Oval is resonating with shouts of Dhawan. He has an absolutely phenomenal record in England in ODI cricket. His third century in his 12th innings, also has four half-centuries to his name

17:55(IST)

DHAWAN has done it. His run in the Champions Trophy continues. He now has another hundred in the tournament. Just rocks back on the backfoot and cuts that past the point fielder. He has played a beautiful innings here and Dhawan is playing the ball really late and doing a great job. A boundary to get a hundred and he now has the maximum number of tons in this tournament along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Sourav Ganguly and Gibbs.

17:51(IST)

Dhawan moves to 97 as he half flicks and half pulls Lakmal for another boundary. Dhawan has looked like he has been batting on a different wicket. Even as Yuvraj struggled before getting out and Dhoni has been finding it difficult to keep the scoreboard moving, Dhawan has looked in fine form. India's score reads 207/3 in 39 overs.

17:44(IST)

The scoring rate has come down considerably and that is mainly because DHONI now takes some time to get into the groove. Dhawan batting on 90 and Dhoni has scored 13 off 15 balls. Dhoni will surely open up if he is there till the 40th over. At present he is struggling against Gunaratne. Dhoni trying to play the sweep, but clearly not connecting yet. Dhoni back to trying to look for the singles.

17:40(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Gunaratne looks like a poor version of Ajantha Mendis, perhaps a mix of Mendis and the former Australian dibbly dobbly bowler Adam Dale. Looks absolutely harmless but a last minute movement can fox the batsmen. Dhoni not looking very comfortable against him.

17:31(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Big shout, from around the wicket as the ball hits Dhoni on the pads. It didn't seem to have pitched in line with the stumps, but Gunaratne looks confident. Sri Lanka have been reviewed and as the replays suggest, it has not pitched in line. It is a review wasted by Sri Lanka. Indian fans have found their voice back

17:28(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: How often have we seen a wicket fall almost immediately after a break in play and this time it is YUVRAJ. Another soft dismissal of a batsman who did really well in the match against Pakistan. But that means MS Dhoni has come out to bat for the first time in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Dhawan holds the key today and needs to bat on. Cricket is a funny game they say and anything can happen.

17:28(IST)

Gunaratne has struck and he sends back the struggling Yuvraj Singh for 7 off 18 balls. That was a slow knock and Yuvraj looked completely out of sorts. Dhoni walks in next much to the delight of the fans. 33.3 overs done with the score on 179/3. 16 overs to go after this and the stage is set for a perfect DHONI finish to this India innings.

17:19(IST)

Yuvraj not looking as fluent as he was in the game against Pakistan. He has struggled to get going, but Dhawan has been in excellent form and the stutter from Yuvraj has not really hurt India yet. India's score reads 176/2 in 32.4 overs with Dhawan on 83 and Yuvraj on 6. Yuvraj needs to get going soon.

17:09(IST)

Dhawan does a little dance at the crease after defending this one from Perera. The ball is right at his feet and he wants to make the Sri Lankan players believe that he is going to take a quick single. Smiles all around as he finally gets back in and passes on the ball to the bowler. Clearly GABBAR is enjoying his time in the middle. India's score reads 167/2 after 29.3 overs.

17:08(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: That flowing cover drive again, another signal of the fact that Dhawan has hit form in the tournament which made him the batsman he is today. He was the backbone of India's title triumph in 2013 and he is pulling out the stops here, the Sri Lankan attack has been overtly friendly to Dhawan one has to say, but the southpaw has played good cricketing shots so far.

17:06(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Dhawan showing what he is made of here, not letting Sri Lanka take control of the situation after the two quick wickets. Important for him to go on and make a big one today. Can't let Sri Lanka put pressure from here.

17:05(IST)

The forces are with Dhawan today at the OVAL. Back to back boundaries for the left-hander and he is in no mood to slow down. Looks like he is keen to avenge the early dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli. IND vs SL games have generally been interesting, but the Indian batsmen have ensured that they are dominating the show in this one. India's score reads 160/2 after 28 overs with Dhawan on 72

16:59(IST)

Dhawan looks in vintage form at the Oval. He is playing the drives like he is taking a walk at his home. There is no way that he is letting go of this opportunity. 9 runs from Malinga's over here as Dhawan and Yuvraj look to make the most of the platform built by Dhawan and Rohit. India's score reads 148/2 after 27 overs.

16:57(IST)

Sri Lanka might have sent back Virat Kohli, but Dhawan is in no mood to slow down. That was short from Malinga and Dhawan pulled that in front of square. Utter disdain there from the India opener. He wants to carry on and get to three figures it looks. Yuvraj applauding the shot from the other end. India's score reads 143/2 with Dhawan batting on 56.

16:55(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: A nothing shot fom Virat Kohli. Looking to guide that down to the thirdman. And the stadium is shell shocked. Sri Lanka rejuvinated. Sourav Ganguly in commentary: Poor shot, loose shot.

16:54(IST)

The Indian fans are stunned. Kohli goes for a duck. Edges Pradeep to the wicket-keeper in a crucial game. The fans cannot believe it as Yuvraj Singh walks into the middle. The Sri Lankan players are up on their toes and have found fresh incentive to go all out. India's score reads 139/2

16:49(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Malinga is the man then who provides the breakthrough. That ball became big on Rohit at the moment he played that pull. He wasn't committed to the pull and the shot had no power in it. Sri Lanka need more of this intent.

16:48(IST)

Rohit Sharma goes for 78 as his pull off Malinga lands into the hands of Thisara Perera at fine-leg. That was a brilliant innings and Rohit is unlucky to miss out on another century here after getting out for 91 against Pakistan. Kohli to come out next and the roar at the OVAL getting louder.

16:46(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: It has started raining at the Oval but the umpires are staying on the pitch even as the umbrellas come out in the stands. The umpires pretty sure this is a passing shower.

16:45(IST)

50 up for Dhawan now. Rohit runs in to celebrate the moment with the opener. That was a fluent drive through the covers and Dhawan posed perfectly for the cameras at the end of the shot. India's score reads 131/0

16:43(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Mexican wave at the Oval. Also Rohit and Dhawan now have scored most runs as a pair in the history of CT. They are also the only pair to be involved in two consecutive 100 stands in Champions Trophy & they have done it twice.

16:41(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Just what we have been saying since yesterday. No fire in the belly of the Sri Lankans, Malinga is a pale shadow of his imperious past and these two opening batsmen are having a feast here. India's score reads 124/0 after 23.2 overs with Dhawan on 45 and Rohit on 71.

16:39(IST)
16:38(IST)

The Indian fans have come out in large numbers and are having good fun here as Rohit and Dhawan are looking on fire.

16:37(IST)

The Sri Lankan bowers wearing a hapless look as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the top of their game. The Indian duo has looked unstoppable in this tournament and all talks of them going through a rough patch seems to have taken a backseat. India's score reads 118/0 after 22.2 overs with Dhawan on 44 and Rohit on 66. Mathews needs to find some way to get the better of these two at the top. Kohli, Yuvi, Hardik and Dhoni all waiting in the wings.

16:30(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: And suddenly Rohit Sharma has hit another gear. This is the danger with this pair. They take turns to demolish the opposition. Might sound blasphemous to many Indian cricket followers and fans but the co-ordinated approach of this duo is as good as it used to be when Ganguly and Tendulkar opened for India. Reminiscent of the golden age.

16:29(IST)

Another six for Rohit and this time it was flatter. That was an expensive over from Perera. Hit for two sixes and that is 13 runs from the over. Rohit batting on 58 and Dhawan on 42. Brilliant start from the Indian openers and they have already built the platform the likes of Kohli will need coming in later in the innings. India's score reads 107/0

16:26(IST)

SIXXXXX! That was short from Thisara and Rohit needed no second invitation to send that into the deep square-leg boundary. 50 up for Rohit as his good show in the Champions Trophy continues. India's score reads 100/0

16:22(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: Huge appeal from the Lankans and that looked very close to the naked eye from the media box. It hit Rohit above the pads and can be said it was a good decision by the umpire.

LATEST UPDATE: Shikhar Dhawan reaches his century with a stunning cut short towards the point region. Dhawan brings up his ton off 112 deliveries as India are marching towards a huge total at the Oval.

IND vs SL Preview Virat Kohli and boys are upbeat going into their second game of the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval. With the wicket wearing a green look, Kohli is upbeat.

Gone are the days when a tinge of grass in English conditions would send shivers down the spine of Indian teams. This Indian team has four in-form pacers, all capable of making the ball talk, thus making the captain a happy man.
"It feels good to have four or five bowlers who can change the game. It also boosts the confidence of the batsmen," an upbeat Virat Kohli said.
The Indian team's practice session was in marked contrast to that of Sri Lanka. Everybody was geared up, there was a lot of chirping and both the batsmen and the bowlers went in full steam.
The conditions and the fact that India won the first match could well mean that Ravichandran Ashwin may be asked to sit out once again. The senior spinner did spend a lot of time bowling in the nets and that too to captain Kohli, who said that the off-spinner had no qualms in being left on the bench if the conditions required so.
"Ashwin is a high class bowler and is very professional as well. He understood the dynamics of the side we picked for the last game. He told me that I support you with whatever you want to do and that has been our equation always," the Indian captain added.
All four Indian top order batsmen scored fifties in the match against Pakistan and all four looked in pristine touch in the nets, middling most of the deliveries that came their way.
Yuvraj Singh, who stole the show with his cameo, was seen discussing his footwork and the initial trigger movement with batting coach Sanjay Bangar for a very long time. While not much can be commented on the conversation, but Yuvraj looked pretty comfortable, just as he was in the previous match.
While the result of the match looks like a foregone conclusion with India looking all prepared to steamroll the Lankans, the Indian captain hinted that there is no room for complacency, knowing very well that stranger things have happened on a cricket field.
"Sri Lanka are among the top eight teams and has done really well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their team who are young and can deliver match winning performances on their day," Kohli said.

Conditions
The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

