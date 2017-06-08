17:28(IST)

CricketNext's Arnab Sen reporting from the Oval: How often have we seen a wicket fall almost immediately after a break in play and this time it is YUVRAJ. Another soft dismissal of a batsman who did really well in the match against Pakistan. But that means MS Dhoni has come out to bat for the first time in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Dhawan holds the key today and needs to bat on. Cricket is a funny game they say and anything can happen.