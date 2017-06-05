Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score,Australia vs Bangladesh: B'desh Win Toss, To Bat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 5, 2017, 5:31 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:37(IST)
17:37(IST)
17:37(IST)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

17:36(IST)

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

17:36(IST)

TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.

17:19(IST)

The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.

17:17(IST)
17:09(IST)
16:42(IST)
16:42(IST)
16:41(IST)
16:41(IST)
16:40(IST)
16:38(IST)

Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.

16:36(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score,Australia vs Bangladesh: B'desh Win Toss, To Bat

File image of Australian Cricket Team. (Getty Images)

Full Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy match between Australia and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Preview:

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia vs BangladeshAustralia vs Bangladesh Liveaustralia vs bangladesh live scoreAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Updateschampions trophy 2017Champions Trophy 2017 LiveChampions Trophy 2017 Live ScoreDavid Warnermashrafe mortazaMitchell StarcSteven smith

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking