Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score,Australia vs Bangladesh: B'desh Win Toss, To Bat

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.

THROWBACK: Australia & Bangladesh's only previous meeting at the Champions Trophy came in 2002, when Australia won by 9 wickets! 🇦🇺 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/FmtesLoz3m

12 years ago in Cardiff, Bangladesh made history. Mashrafe Mortaza recalls that remarkable day ahead of #AUSvBAN : https://t.co/ZuSv2QplYa pic.twitter.com/UeMWkGXJkK

Adam Zampa could make his first international appearance in England today #AUSvBAN ➡️ https://t.co/ZKRthdjK99 pic.twitter.com/6696am6p0h

Steve Smith has hinted that leg-spinner Adam Zampa may come into the side to face Bangladesh 👀 👉 https://t.co/ZKRthdjK99 pic.twitter.com/C5w4K2Ocmw

Gloomy skies in London, but the sun is starting to break through. Coin toss 50 mins away #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/p1GtPSclOa

Today's #AUSvBAN game will be Australia's 900th ODI. They have won 554 of those games, more than any other country! 🇦🇺 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/fHIBY7jInQ

The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.

TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the crucial Group A clash at The Oval: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN

Preview:

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.