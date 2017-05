Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan in Birmingham

David Warner. (Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy warm-up match between Australia and Pakistan through our live commentary.

Squads:

Australia: Steven Smith (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail

Commentary ( innings)

First Published: May 29, 2017, 2:54 PM IST