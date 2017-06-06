Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, England vs New Zealand: Morgan Falls, Fifty for Root

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 6, 2017, 5:07 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 6, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 06 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:04(IST)

50! Joe Root reaches another 50, this time off just 52 balls. But his job is not done, England need him to stay and build on from here if they are to post a big total

16:59(IST)

WICKET! And Morgan departs, Corey Anderson gets the breakthrough. Morgan comes down the wicket again, Anderson bowls the slower ball, it was wide as well, forcing Morgan to reach out for it. He gets an edge straight through to Ronchi, Morgan departs for 13.

16:55(IST)

FOUR! Bolt digs it in short, but its all too easy for in-form Morgan, who pulls it to the fine leg boundary for a four. Good looking short from the England captain. He looks comfortable out there,

16:45(IST)

FOUR! Morgan gets off the mark with a boundary, comes down the wicket and hits Boult over the covers for a boundary. Safe shot from the captain

16:40(IST)

WICKET! Hales hits a six, and departs next ball. Milne is pumped and rightly so, bowls a slower ball and Hales is expecting a short one, hence waiting on the backfoot. Gets an inside edge straight onto the stumps. Hales departs for 56

16:38(IST)

The answer is No, Hales reaches his 50 off 60 balls. A rather subdued innings by his standard. Will be looking to up the ante now.

16:36(IST)

FOUR! This time Root cuts past point for a four. Hales has been stuck on 49 for a while, and Root moves to 44. Can he reach his 50 before Hales?

16:32(IST)

FOUR! This time not so pretty from Root, but he will take it. Gets an outside edge and it goes through the vacant slip region. Another boundary for England

16:26(IST)

FOUR! This time Root sweeps, and again connects well, the ball rolls down to the fine leg boundary,

16:23(IST)

SIX! Almost a repeat of the first one, comes down the track and effortlesly deposits the ball over long on! Root looking in great form today.

16:11(IST)

Root and Hales looking to play safe cricket now, and keep wickets in hand. Sensible approach from the two players..

16:04(IST)

SIX! Joe Root comes down the track to Santner, and easily clears long on. Class shot from a class batsman.

15:49(IST)

FOUR! Wristy shot from Hales, hits it over short mid-wicket, and it races away through to the boundary. New Zealand though won't be too unhappy after the first 10 overs.

15:39(IST)

WICKET! Roy again shuffles across, but Milne bowls it straight. Roy looks to hoink it on leg side, but can't get any bat to it. The ball hits the leg stump, and Roy's poor form continues. He departs for 13

15:37(IST)

FOUR! Hales shuffles across to the offside, Milne tries to push it further outside off, but ends up overpitching. Roy times it straight past mid off for a four.

15:33(IST)

Players hold a minute silence in remembrance of London attack victims..

15:31(IST)

FOUR! Hales comes down the track and hits it over the inner circle. No fielders in that area, and another boundary for the English opener.

15:29(IST)

Hales and Roy both looking steady here, initial swing was there but not anything that would scare the batsmen..

15:18(IST)

SIX! Hales gets the first maximum off the day, short ball, and he just pulls it on the back-foot. Over the square leg boundary for the maximum!

15:07(IST)

FOUR! Loose ball from Boult, gives too much width and Hales capitalises. Easily cut away for a boundary.

15:04(IST)

FOUR! Roy gets off the mark with a perfect cover drive. Southee is getting the ball to seam and swing with the overcast conditions, but that was a great shot by Roy.

15:01(IST)

Southee all set to start for NZ, Hales and Roy take guard for England..

14:54(IST)

The teams are out for the national anthem, and we are all set for live action soon..

14:39(IST)

TEAMS: England: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan*, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, A Rashid, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball

New Zealand:M Guptill, L Ronchi, K Williamson*, R Taylor, N Broom, J Neesham, C Anderson, M Santner, A Milne, T Southee, T Boult

14:37(IST)

TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson has decided that the Kiwis will have a bowl first. 

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between England and New Zealand from Cardiff

Joe Root. (Getty Images)

Full Scorecard

Catch all the LIVE action of the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand with our LIVE blog.

Squads:

England: E Morgan*, M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler, S Finn, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, M Wood

New Zealand: K Williamson*, C Anderson, T Boult, N Broom, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, T Latham, M McClenaghan, A Milne, J Neesham, J Patel, L Ronchi, M Santner, T Southee, R Taylor

Preview:

New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.

The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.

Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.

