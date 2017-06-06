Catch all the LIVE action of the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand with our LIVE blog.
Squads:
England: E Morgan*, M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler, S Finn, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, M Wood
New Zealand: K Williamson*, C Anderson, T Boult, N Broom, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, T Latham, M McClenaghan, A Milne, J Neesham, J Patel, L Ronchi, M Santner, T Southee, R Taylor
Preview:
New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.