Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, England vs New Zealand: New Zealand Win Toss, Will Bowl

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 6, 2017, 2:36 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 6, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 06 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:04(IST)

FOUR! Roy gets off the mark with a perfect cover drive. Southee is getting the ball to seam and swing with the overcast conditions, but that was a great shot by Roy.

15:01(IST)

Southee all set to start for NZ, Hales and Roy take guard for England..

14:54(IST)

The teams are out for the national anthem, and we are all set for live action soon..

14:39(IST)

England: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan*, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, A Rashid, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball

New Zealand:M Guptill, L Ronchi, K Williamson*, R Taylor, N Broom, J Neesham, C Anderson, M Santner, A Milne, T Southee, T Boult

14:37(IST)

TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson has decided that the Kiwis will have a bowl first. 

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between England and New Zealand from Cardiff

Image credit: Getty Images.

Full Scorecard

Catch all the LIVE action of the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand with our LIVE blog.

Squads:

England: E Morgan*, M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler, S Finn, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, M Wood

New Zealand: K Williamson*, C Anderson, T Boult, N Broom, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, T Latham, M McClenaghan, A Milne, J Neesham, J Patel, L Ronchi, M Santner, T Southee, R Taylor

