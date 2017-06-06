Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, England vs New Zealand: New Zealand Win Toss, Will Bowl
15:04(IST)
FOUR! Roy gets off the mark with a perfect cover drive. Southee is getting the ball to seam and swing with the overcast conditions, but that was a great shot by Roy.
14:39(IST)
TEAMS: England: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan*, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, A Rashid, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball
14:37(IST)
TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson has decided that the Kiwis will have a bowl first.
14:14(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between England and New Zealand from Cardiff
Southee all set to start for NZ, Hales and Roy take guard for England..
The teams are out for the national anthem, and we are all set for live action soon..
New Zealand:M Guptill, L Ronchi, K Williamson*, R Taylor, N Broom, J Neesham, C Anderson, M Santner, A Milne, T Southee, T Boult
TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson has decided that the Kiwis will have a bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between England and New Zealand from Cardiff
Catch all the LIVE action of the Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand with our LIVE blog.
Squads:
England: E Morgan*, M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler, S Finn, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, M Wood
New Zealand: K Williamson*, C Anderson, T Boult, N Broom, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, T Latham, M McClenaghan, A Milne, J Neesham, J Patel, L Ronchi, M Santner, T Southee, R Taylor