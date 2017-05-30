Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: India vs Bangladesh in London

SIX! Jadhav gets on the backfoot. and pulls it hard. It carries just over the boundary for a maximum. Might calm him down a bit, as he looks a bit edgy on the crease.
16:44(IST)
16:43(IST)
Kedar Jadhav is the new man in...
16:42(IST)
WICKET! Dhawan is dismissed by Sunzamul, trying to again find that mid-wicket boundary, but doesn't get it from the middle off the bat. Hit straight to mid-wicket
16:40(IST)
FOUR and FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, gives the charge and hoinks it towards mid-wicket boundary. Then, stays back, and as the bowler over-compensates, he cuts it hard to the boundary. Great batting from Dhawan!
16:38(IST)
FOUR! Dinesh Karthik cuts one to the boundary, he is moving his feet well, and looking good. Moves on to 45 off 45 balls.
16:36(IST)
50! Shikhar Dhawan reaches his half-century off 63 balls. Took his time to settle in, but he is looking dangerous now.
16:34(IST)
FOUR! Dhawan gives Shakib the charge, and deposits the ball towards the mid-wicket boundary.
16:26(IST)
Dhawan is playing a slowish innings according to his standards as he has hit 36 runs off 53 balls. Dhawan has been cautious thus far.
India cross the 50-run mark in the 11th over of the match. Dhawan and Karthik have steadied the innings after two initial blows.
15:46(IST)
Four: Dhawan is looking in good nick and this time he hits the ball towards long-off for a boundary. Third boundary of the innings for Dhawan.
15:43(IST)
Four: Mustafizur pitches the ball up and Karthik goes down on one knee and hits the perfect straight drive for a boundary down the ground.
15:36(IST)
Four: Taskin bowls short and wide and Dinesh Karthik cuts the ball past the point region for his first boundary of the day.
15:34(IST)
Taskin Ahmed has now been introduced into the attack by Bangladesh.
15:30(IST)
OUT: Call it the commentator curse as Rahane has been clean bowled Mustafizur. Just when we were praising Rahane he gives away his wicket. Another thick inside edge and another batsman loses his wicket.
15:27(IST)
Four: Rubel bowls a short ball and Dhawan plays the 'Nataraja' shot for his first boundary of the innings. Rahane and Dhawan are building a decent partnership at the moment.
15:21(IST)
Four: First boundary of the innings for India as Ajinkya Rahane plays the perfect straight drive off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman.
15:19(IST)
After four oves India have only scored 13 runs and have also lost the wicket of Rohit. The Bangladeshi bowlers must be appluaded for this good start.
15:17(IST)
Bangladesh bowlers Mustafizur and Rubel have so far bowled at a good line and length and kept the Indian batsmen quiet. Good start this by Bangladesh.
15:10(IST)
Ajinkya Rahane now joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. Rahane himself is chasing a big score today as he failed with the bat in the first warm-up match against New Zealand.
15:09(IST)
Out: Horrible start for India as Rohit Sharma has been castled by Rubel Hossain. Rohit tries to play away from his body and the ball takes and inside edge and rattles the stumps.
15:05(IST)
First over gone and India have made a steady start and have score 3 runs with the loss of 0 wicket.
15:01(IST)
The players are out on the pitch and Mustafizur Rahman will start the proceeding for Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma will face the first ball and Shikhar Dhawan is on the non strikers end.
14:39(IST)
After the toss Virat Kohli says that they wanted to bat first and try out their batting in the second warm-up match.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India at the Oval in London.
14:33(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Bangladesh which is the team's second warm-up match.
Catch all the live action of India's second Champions Trophy warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Oval in London through our live blog.
Preview:
Rohit Sharma will be back in his familiar opening position with an aim to get some quality batting practice when India take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up game before the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan.
After a convincing 45-run victory against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed opening warm-up match, Virat Kohli will pray that his batsmen get some more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day.
For Rohit, it will be back to the opening slot, having batted down the order during the better part of the Indian Premier League. He missed out on the first game as personal commitments led to him joining the squad on Saturday evening.