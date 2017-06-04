Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, India vs Pakistan: Umesh Gets Rid of Babar Azam

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston through our live blog.
Preview
When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward — attack the Indian batsmen.
India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.
Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.
His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.