Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, India vs Pakistan: Umesh Gets Rid of Babar Azam

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue start their title defence against arch-rivals in this much awaited match in Birmingham.

The captains are going for the toss and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Stay tuned folks for the toss update.

TOSS: So Pakistan have drawn the first blood as they win toss and Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's India.

The big news coming out from the toss is that no R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in the squad for India. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounder in the team.

Here's the Indian team who will be batting first against Pakistan! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/cWP6eDllAm

"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."

Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."

And here's the Pakistan team who will be facing them! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/yGhS7fmnfP

Sarfraz Ahmed during toss: "As a team, we will hopefully do well in this big tournament. I think India-Pakistan is a special game, so hopefully we will play a free game. Our batting is very much better as we are scoring 300s, so hopefully we will do well."

Let's take a look at the head-to-head stat of ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ vs ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ in the @ICC tournaments! ๐Ÿ˜Ž #CT17 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Rs5pPpgL9o

THIS IS IT! The last few words before the ultimate clash. Action starts soon #CT17 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qEUEHcjw5i

We are just moments away from this high-voltage clash and Indian openers will look to get off to a filer in Birmingham.

The two sets of players are currently making their way out in the middle for their respective national anthems!

It's a great atmosphere here at Edgbaston, India and Pakistan fans both starting the party! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/JTy3vhkDao

Arnab from Birmingham: The whole stadium sung the national anthem with the two teams. Emotions are running high and the voices resonating throughout Edgbaston

Amir has already got Rohit in a lot of trouble. The Indian opener has no clue which way the ball is going to move. Amir is bowling it smart, hurling a few outswingers and then following it up with an incoming delivery.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has decided to throw the ball to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim. This is surprising, especially in these conditions.

Arnab from Birmingham: Amir is working up god pace and with the wind blowing right across the middle of the ground, he is getting the ball to move away from the right hander. Rohit Sharma looks completely out of depth in the first over.

Arnab from Birmingham: Spinner introduced in second over itself. Indians had suspected it. Dhawan was practicing playing spin in the net.

Arnab from Birmingham: ICC has confirmed the tournament will go on despite the London terror attacks.

It is a subdued start from the Indian openers. It's been four overs and no boundaries have been hit yet. Dhawan and Rohit are doing it in ones and twos at the moment.

Boundary: The first one for India. It is a quick bouncer from Amir and Rohit top edges it to the ropes. The right-hander wasn't in control of the shot at all. But nevertheless it is four runs added to the total.

Boundary: Easy picking for Rohit. Imad Wasim bowls it a little short and the right hander punches him through the covers for four more runs.

Four: Amir has bowled beautifully so far and once again he produces an edge off the bat of Rohit Sharma. The ball was angled away from Rohit and goes away from the second slip for a boundary at third man.

An impeccably observed silence by fans & players alike as Edgbaston pays respect to those affected by last night's tragic events in London. pic.twitter.com/swUYZIkQMd

The place is absolutely buzzing as is the case during any India-Pakistan clash. So far the Pakistan bowlers have stifled the Indian batsmen and are not giving them any room to free their arms. Amir has been the pick of the bowlers so far.

Beautiful cut shot from Dhawan off the bowling of Imad Wasim but the outfield is kind of sluggish and the ball failed to go over the line. 2 runs for India.

Hasan Ali introduced into the attack by skipper Sarfraz now. The pacer has done very well in the past one year and Indian batsmen will have to be on the look-out .

Things are not looking good as the sunny day has changed into overcast conditions. The weather have changed drastically for the worse in Birmingham.

Four: Ali bowls short and Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and hits the ball towards point for a boundary. Just a bit short and wide from Ali and Dhawan punishes it.

Four: Dhawan this time sits on one knee and bludgeons the ball over the in-field for a boundary towards mid-wicket. The southpaw is really coming onto his own now.

It has started to drizzle now and rain has stopped the play in Edgbaston. This is not good news for the fans.

The last match between Australia and New Zealand at the same venue was washed out due to rain on Friday and things are looking bleak once again at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

After a shaky start, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were starting to build a good partnership. They tackled Amir well early on and then started to play their shots. So, it will be Pakistan who will be more relieved with this forced interruption.

Hopefully it is just a passing shower and nothing more than that. Fingers crossed as we all have been waiting for this blockbuster clash for a very long time.

Things are not looking good as drizzle has converted into heavy rain now. Look at this pic which was been sent by Arnab from Birmingham.

The players must be itching to get back onto the pitch as the result of this match will have a huge bearing on which team will go further into the tournament. While as for India, they want to start their title defense on a winning note. And Pakistan will want to stretch their Champions Trophy winning record against India. So far, these two teams have met three times in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan have come out on top twice.

The bowlers will have the last laugh if the rain stops and overcast conditions remain. The blessing in disguise could be that India have included four pacers in their line-up and they will come in handy. The likes of Bumrah, Umesh, Bhuvi and Hardik will love to bowl in such overcast conditions.

GOOD NEWS: The covers are coming off in Edgbaston and it seems that the play will resume soon. Super soppers are out on the pitch. YAY!

The umpires are now making their way out on the pitch to check on the conditions. The two umpires Dharmasena and Erasmus and the match referee are currently discussing the ground conditons.

But before that here is the big breaking news coming from Arnab in Birmingham. The match will restart at 4:30 PM IST.

Not much time left for match to start. Here is another picture of the ground from Arnab in Birmingham.

The other big news is that there has been no loss of overs and both teams will play their respective full quota of 50 overs.

The Pakistan team are out in the middle and currently skipper Sarfraz has got them into a huddle and issuing a rallying cry. Indian openers Rohit and Dhawan also take to the field.

Imad Wasim bowls the one delivery to finish the tenth over. Rohit Sharma defends the ball to start the proceedings.

Free Hit: Bonus runs for India as Ali Hasan bowls a no-ball. Rohit Sharma hits the ball straight down the ground - over the bowlers head - for a boundary.

Tidy over from Imad Wasim as he gives away just 3 runs off it. The spinner has been impressive so far in the innings for Pakistan.

Bad News: It has again started to drizzle at Edgbaston. The ground staff is ready with the covers on the edge of the boundary ropes.

However, the players are still out on the pitch and play is going on. The umpires are taking a stock of the proceedings. Wahab Riaz into the attack now.

Arnab from Birmingham: The wicket is nice and true and the ball is coming on to the bat. If it stays dry from here on, India will need a big score on the board. Since 2015 ICC WC, India has the lowest run-rate in the first 10 overs. So this is part of the plan for India, to preserve wickets at the top.

Arnab from Birmingham: Imad Wasim bowled 6 overs at the beginning of the innings. This is the joint longest spell bowled by a spinner while opening the bowling in ODIs in England.

Brilliant cut short from Rohit Sharma but excellent fielding by Shadab Khan at point to save a sure shot boundary.

Mix-up between Rohit and Dhawan it could have cost the right-hander his wicket. After the fielder had thrown the ball back to the keeper Rohit tried to run a second but slips. However Rohit reaches back in time. Close shave for India.

Four: Easily the shot of the day so far! Rohit Sharma plays on the up and hits the ball towards deep extra cover for his sixth boundary of the innings of Wahab Riaz.

Four: Dhawan makes it 13 runs from the over of Wahab Riaz by hitting a boundary on the last ball. The southpaw waits for the ball and cuts it for his second four of the innings.

Spinner Shadab Khan has been introduced into the attack by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed now. Indian openers are flying now!

After conceding 13 truns in the last over, Wahab Riaz comes strongly into the attack and concedes just 3 runs in this over.

THERE HE IS! Sachin Tendulkar finally makes an appearance at the stadium to cheer the team.

SIX: First six off the Indian innings and it has come off the bat on Rohit Sharma who has looked in great nick thus far. Short delivery from Shadab and Rohit hits it over the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six.

50: With that Rohit notches up yet another fifth in ODIs. The right-hander completes his 50 off 72 deliveries.

Arnab from Birmingham: Rohit Sharma's half century is cheered by the entire stadium. It seems India is playing at Mohali or the Wankhede. Tricolour being waved with great zeal and zest.

Flurry of Boundaries: Three boundaries in row for Shikhar Dhawan as he takes apart Wahab Riaz. The first one Dhawan cuts the ball for the boundary towards the third man region. The second one Dhawan flicked the ball for a boundary on the leg side. While the third was a carbon copy of the first four as Wahab bowled short and wide and Dhawan cut the ball hard.

50: Shikhar Dhawan too reaches his half-century in style and both these openers are now taking apart the Pakistani bowling. Dhawan had started the innings slowly but has grown with every passing over in the match. Things are not looking good for Pakistan.

50 up for @ImRo45 and this is how the India fans celebrated! ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/mSRyLgPA9s

SIX: Shadab Khan is now in the firing line as Dhawan is going berserk now. Shadab bowls a short delivery and Dhawan clears the deep mid-wicket boundary with comfortable ease. First six off the innings for the southpaw.

๐Ÿ“ท๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Plenty to cheer about for India fans at Edgbaston with their side racing away to 121 from 21 overs without loss #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/7v1CWzJ9jF

The ground is buzzing with chants of India India and the openers are on song at the moment. The onslaught by Rohit and Dhawan has blown away whatever plans Sarfaraz Khan's team had against the Indian batsmen. They simply don't have any answers at the moment.

Here is a brilliant stat to suggest why Rohit and Dhawan at the top in Champions Trophy is regarded as the best opening pair in the business. Rohit and Dhawan have 3 century stands to their name in CT. While Shiv Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle have 2. Even Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith have 2 century partnership to their names as openers in Champions Trophy.

Four: Malik bowls a straighter one and Dhawan tries to sweep the ball hard. However, the ball takes a thick inside edge and races for a boundary towards deep fine leg.

OUT: Shadab Khan finally gets the better of Shikhar Dhawan as the southpaw has been dismissed for 68. Dhawan tried to hits the ball over the boundary ropes but unfortunately picked out the only fielder who was present at deep mid-wicket.

Arnab From Birmingham: Chants of Kohli Kohli Kohli resonate through Edgbaston. Reminiscent of the Sachin Sachin days!

Meanwhile, the fans are having a battle of their own on social media!

Close shave: Virat Kohli forces Rohit Sharma to take a quick single and the latter just made his ground in time. Imad's wayward throw didn't help Pakistan's cause either as Rohit got enough time to make it back. Later, Rohit apologizes to skipper Kohli for being slow.

Four: Straighter ball outside the off stump from Imad Wasim and Kohli rocks on the back-foot and hits the ball towards short third-man for a boundary. Kohli will be important for India if they want to score in the excess of 300.

Mohammad Amir is introduced into the attack and Virat Kohli is also at the crease. This pair brings back the memories of the Indo-Pak clash at the Asia Cup 2016 where Amir's explosive pace blew away the Indian top order. But after Virat Kohli took to crease, he played Amir beautifully and took India to victory in a low scoring match.

Since Dhawan's wicket, the the run-rate has dropped a bit but Rohit and Kohli are ensuring that they are taking singles and rotating the strike. The boundaries have dried up a bit but they are rotating the strike decently.

Four: Amir bowls a short delivery that was going away from Kohli and the Indian skipper gets on top of the ball and cuts it for a boundary. A really bad delivery from the left-arm pacer and Kohli obliged by hitting it for a boundary over backward point.

Here is the 'God' cheering the Indian team on at the stadium!

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Kohli winning the battle against Amir. The ball was expected to swing but Amir hasn't been able to move the around much. Virat Kohli has slowly played himself in. The bounce is true and Kohli has been playing Amir very late.

BAD NEWS: The rain has interrupted play again and it is not looking good. The entire wicket is covered now and the players have gone off the pitch once again.

Rain plays spoil sport again as the covers are out once again. Score is 173/1. #IndvPak #CT17

Indian batting was beginning to hold out portents of a massacre. Rain has come as big relief for Pakistan.

This is what Senior Journalist Ayaz Memon — "The Cricketwallah" — has to say on this forced break -

The umpires are back on the pitch to inspect the conditions as rain stops. The match will now resume at 6:40 PM and one over has been deducted from each side.

Rain hasn't dampened the mood of the fans any bit. They are looking as lively as ever.

When i was a kid, people used to pray for win. Nowadays, people pray for rain #INDvPAK #CT17

#INDvPAK While Indian batsmen are looking to thrash Pakistan team- Rain may be a spoiler- Look at the latest weather predictions! pic.twitter.com/1KoIzAR9dh

The tournament is still in the early days and rain has been a major issue thus far. This doesn't augur well for the teams as this is something they cannot control. Rain is taking all the fun away from a great tournament like this.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: The good old rope is being used to dry up the ground quicker. It is great to see this age old process being used in the days of the super sopper. The Pakistan players already out in the middle. Remember the last time play stopped, India came out and got going really well. Hope Virat and Rohit can up the ante immediately after the break.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: There is no better batsman in one dayers currently who can plan an innings like Virat Kohli does. With the 35-over mark round the corner, Indian fans can expect their captain to come out all guns blazing and keep the runs flowing.

The super sopper is working in full flow to ready the pitch for the start. Rain has been a real spoilsport thus far in this blockbuster clash. Hoping this is the end of the rain and we won't have any more interruption.

BAD NEWS GUYS: The covers are back again as it has started to rain once more. Just when it seemed that the match will restart, rain has taken centrestage once again. The players are going back inside the pavilion.

The players are back on the pitch as rain stops and once again overs have been reduced. Now both teams will only play 48 overs each. However, the good news is that Amir has the ball in hand and Rohit and Virat have taken to the crease.

First run on the board after rain interruption. Virat cuts the Amir delivery on the off-side and takes a single.

We're back underway at Edgbaston, with India 173/1 off 33.1 overs. It's now 48 overs a side. #INDvPAK #CT17 https://t.co/1yFDQo21vs pic.twitter.com/5k9RDoQmWi

This will end up putting extra pressure on Virat Kohli and that might lead to a rash shot from the captain, complicating India's position further

Rohit Sharma has scored at a strike rate of less than 80 consistently in this innings so far. While it was needed to provide India a good foundation he simply cannot play so many dot balls now.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Both Virat and Rohit have all the big shots in their armoury and with a bunch of power hitters slated to come in now, the time has come for the duo get going with the big shots. Specially Rohit Sharma as he is the set batsman.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: There are a few mix-ups happening. Virat Kohli is looking edgy, might go for a big one soon. The pressure somehow is back on India despite having all those wickets in hand. Sarfraz Ahmed's decision to bowl first could well be a deciding factor today.

Brilliant delivery from Wahab Riaz as he beats the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat. And the next delivery was even better as the ball takes an outside edge and goes behind the keeper. The batsmen scamper for a single.

Four and SIX: Rohit Sharma is finally breaking the shackles and is starting to come into his own now. First, Rohit dissects the gap on the off-side perfectly and hits a brilliant boundary. But the second shot was even better as he slogs the ball over square leg for a huge six.

Rohit Sharma's boundary off Wahab Riaz was his first in 44 balls. He followed it up with a six and he definitely needs to hit a lot more of these meaty shots in order make up for the sluggishness early in the innings.

Out: That's the end of Rohit Sharma as he gets run-out for 91. However, this could just be a blessing in disguise for India. There are big hitters in the Indian camp and the time has come for the Indian batsmen to pull out the stops and just start hitting on the canter.

Yuvraj Singh is out in the middle for India and the onus will be on the southpaw to go berserk and start hitting from the word go if India wants to post a big total on the board for Pakistan to chase.

Unfortunate end to superb knock by @ImRo45 . But no review from the onside camera or did I miss it?

WICKET! @ImRo45 is ran out! His bat crosses the crease, but it's not quite grounded! He goes for 90! #INDvPAK #CT17 https://t.co/1yFDQo21vs pic.twitter.com/wR0yC10P2P

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Yuvraj Singh has a decent record against Pakistan. He has scored more than 1200 runs at an average of above 42 against the arch rivals. More importantly the strike rate is around 93. Indian needs to bat in T20 mode now.

The Prince is here ! ๐Ÿ‘‘ Let's cheer for our hero #Yuvi ๐Ÿ’ช #INDvPAK #CT17

Four: What a brilliant delivery by Wahab Riaz but even better shot from Yuvraj as the ball trickles down for a boundary. Riaz bowled a superb in-swinging full delivery but Yuvi flicked the ball for a four towards mid-on.

Yuvraj Singh is the highest run-getter against Pakistan in this current Indians side. Just tells you a lot about the man's longevity. Made his debut for India 17 years ago in this very tournament.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Virat Kohli it seems is backing himself to go hammer and tongs towards the end. The Kohli and Yuvraj combination needs to take the attack to Pakistan's bowlers.

This is the last over before the powerplay and Kohli it seems wants to get going once the powerplay overs begin

Dropped: Hasan Ali drops a sitter at long-off and Yuvraj Singh gets another lifeline in the middle. This could be the turning point of the match as Yuvraj can be as destructive as any batsman in the world on his day. You just cannot give him another lifeline.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: That was another good over by Shadab, he should have picked up his second wicket before finishing his spell, but Pakistan's problems with poor fielding continue. Quite a few overthrows and mis-fields have been seen today and this drop was the worst of the lot.

Four: A slower ball outside the off-stump from Riaz and Yuvi gave it the treatment which it deserved. The southpaw made room for himself and thrashed the ball towards the extra cover boundary for a four.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Yuvraj Singh turns the clock backwards at the Edgbaston. Moves away from the wicket and creates room, picks up the slower delivery early to hit that through the covers for another boundary. This is vintage stuff, how much will Pakistan regret dropping Yuvraj, we will have to wait and watch.

Four: That's lucky for Yuvraj and for team India. Great delivery from Hasan Ali and the ball takes an inside edge off the bat of Yuvraj and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.

Four: This is what every Indian team fan wanted - Yuvraj Singh in good nick against Pakistan. Short ball from Amir and Yuvi pulls the ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Yuvraj Singh, what a player. A slower short ball by Amir and Yuvraj waited for it till the end and then hit a dismissive pull shot through deep mid-wicket to keep the flow of runs going.

Four and SIX: This is the Yuvraj Singh which every bowler in the world fears. Yuvi first hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary and then heaves the ball towards deep mid wicket for a huge six. India is starting to score at a good rate now - courtesy of Yuvi!

The short delivery from Hasan was dispatched into the stands by Yuvraj Singh and that was another vintage Yuvraj shot. Kohli is yet to step up on the gas but the older pro, Yuvraj is filling up really well.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: The ball has been pitched up by Hasan but Yuvraj Singh is up to the task, digs it out and hits it straight past the bowler. Yuvraj Singh is looking to make the most of the reprieve.

Pakistani players are a worried bunch, Amir has collapsed on the ground after bowling the first delivery of his 9th over. Commentators are saying this could be a knee injury. But the physio is working on his calves, so seems like a case of cramps

Another Drop: Seems like the Pakistan fielders are not learning their lesson as this time they drop skipper Virat Kohli. Fahim Ashraf is the guilty party this time as he comes running from the deep mid wicket boundary but fails to catch to the ball.

Four: Yuvraj Singh is filling up for Virat Kohli and gets another boundary away. His strike rate is close to 200 and this is the kind of impetus India needs to make up for a sluggish start

SIX and Fifty: Virat Kohli notches up his fifty in stunning style as he slams the ball over long-on boundary for a huge six. Kohli thumps his chest to show that he means business and issues a warning to the bowlers.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: The 45th over producing 17 runs. Yuvraj hit two boundaries and Kohli hit a big six and this Hasan Ali over could be the difference in the end.Kohli needed a big shot to open the shackles and that is exactly what has happened as the Indian captain hits back to back boundaries off Wahab Riaz's next over.

Virat Kohli is going berserk at Edgbaston. 4,4,6 off the bowling of Wahab Riaz in the 46th over of the match. Virat is now scoring at a stunning pace and taking the attack to Pakistan in the dying over of the match

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Mohammed Amir's injury could well be the difference in the end. Kohli has hit two boundaries and a six off consecutive deliveries off Wahab's over already. This is what the fans have been waiting for. It's Kohli-Yuvi show.

Pakistani pacers are struggling with fitness at the moment as after Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz in now down on the ground. This is not looking good for Pakistan.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: 21 runs have come off the over and Wahab Riaz can't bowl the last delivery yet as he is down injured. He is closing in on giving away more than 100 runs. Well, so Wahab Riaz is also coming off and everything is going wrong the the men in green. Wahab might have tripped over his own economy rate.

DRS: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Khan has asked for DRS after the umpire gave not out to a LBW decision to Yuvraj Singh.

OUT: The third umpire overturns the decision after seeing that there was no inside edge off the bat of Yuvi and the ball was crashing into the pads straight infront of the stumps.

Four and SIX: Virat Kohli is simply tearing the Pakistani bowling apart as he hits a four and a six off consecutive deliveries against Hasan Ali. The first was a perfect cover drive and the second one was an unbelievable shot. He opens the face of the bat and the ball flies over the sweeper cover boundary.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston : Virat Kohli is just coming into his own now, and these are the things which prompt fans and pundits to compare him with his idol Sachin Tendulkar. He wasn't in the best form, played himself in, let Yuvraj Singh do the hitting and now his broad blade is doing all the talking. The boundary and six over covers was the finest and cleanest he has hit all day. Sachin Tendulkar would also wait and do the damage as the innings progressed on days he wasn't in full flow. Kohli is the true successor of the Tendulkar legacy

SIX SIX and SIX: This is the reason why Hardik Pandya was sent ahead of MS Dhoni. Pandya letting the world know of his big hitting prowess here. Three sixes in three balls to Imad Wasim. India is actually doing what they were expected to, get a big score on the board.

FOUR and Innings Over: Virat Kohli finishes off the innings in style as he hits the ball over the infield for a boundary between extra-cover and long-off. 23 runs coming off that last over as India post 319 in 48 overs.

Pakistan were reduced to utter haplessness largely by India's brilliant batting and not a little by their own appalling fielding

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston : 72 runs were scored off the last 4 overs and that could well be the difference between the two teams eventually. Pakistan might have to chase something in the range of 324 runs in 48 overs. It is not official yet, but that is what the guesstimate is.

Shot of the match for me. Inside out for 6. ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ @imVkohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Jt6ZC3DOrO

Virat Kohli finishes it in style and #TeamIndia have put 319 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets. #IndvPak #CT17

Rohit-Dhawan played well. Kohli nailed it. Yuvraj boosted up the match. Pandya slayed it. #INDvPAK ๐Ÿ’™

Pakistan need to score 324 in 48 overs to win. However, if only 20 overs are possible in this game, Pak will need 173 to win. #INDvPAK

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag sharing a moment on the pitch at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

India were brilliant with the bat. Great foundation at the top and power at the back end. Pakistan need someone to make a big ๐Ÿ’ฏ๐Ÿ

The players are coming out on the pitch and Bhunveshwar Kumar will bowl the first over of the innings. Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad opening the innings for Pakistan.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ vs Pak #CT17 - @imVkohli & boys are out to defend the revised target of 323 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ojpiWq3G94

The batsmen have done their job and the onus is now on the bowlers to defend a good target and start their Champions Trophy defense on a winning note. Pacers like Bhuvi and Bumrah will come in handy in these overcast conditions.

Four: Umesh bowls short and wide and Shehzad rocks onto the back-foot and cuts the ball hard for the first boundary off the innings on towards the point region. Great start by the right-hander.

My wishes, love and support to my boys for today's match Ind vs Pak, All the best. Everyone, please continue to bless them.God bless u all๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ‘

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are India's two best swing bowlers and they will have to provide with early breakthroughs in order to keep the Pakistan's chase in check. And in these overcast conditions, they should make the ball do all the talking.

Four: A good bouncer from Umesh Yadav but an even better shot from Azhar Ali. The right hander gets on top of the ball and pulls it for his first boundary off the innings. The ball takes few bounces before going over the boundary ropes.

His onslaught was crucial in India scoring these many runs

Great move by Ind to send Hardik ahead of Dhoni. They stayed real & current & sent the man in a better hitting form.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ #CT17 #INDvPAK

RAIN IS BACK AGAIN! It's again raining heavily and the players are heading back into the pavilion. It has been one of those day when good cricket on the field is getting overshadowed by the weather. Not looking good!

Upset results enhance charm and glory of sport. But it appears tough for Pak to win this. Very, very tough unless weather plays a hand

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ vs Pak #CT17 - It is raining again here at Birmingham. Get your umbrellas out #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/LhjmrIYFJA

#INDvPAK rain has started to annoy now. On/off it gets difficult to maintain the rhythm to play. #CT17

๐Ÿ˜ž The rain is back! ๐ŸŒง Covers come on with Pakistan 22-0 after 4.5 overs. #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/oDuk5kOwZz

Word is that rain is slowing down in Birmingham and the play could resume soon. But it is still drizzling so can't really say when exactly the play will resume. Stay tuned and we will get you all the updates.

The skies are getting clearer with every passing minute but it is still drizzling and the covers are still on. Hopefully the play will resume soon. Fingers crossed!

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: We will shortly have the D/L sheet with us and we will share it with you, for now if play starts on time, which it looks it will as the covers are coming off, the Pakistan would need 289 in 41 overs. Match to restart at 9:25 IST

Rain God bowling another spell of rain.We need rain here in India as its extreme hot out here &very important for next crop season. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UnHM7QEQDB

Jasprit Bumrah introduced into the attack he will love to bowl in these conditions. It is bright and sunny in Birmingham now. The rain gods seem to have relented.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: The clouds have suddenly disappeared and there is bright sunshine on the ground. Fans are making a lot of noise and these are perfect playing conditions.

Four: Not a bad delivery from Bumrah but Azhar Ali lashes on to the ball hard and cuts it for a boundary towards the point region. For a while it seemed that he will get caught but the ball went in between the two fielders on the off-side.

Repeating my view from before match started. India need quick wickets to swing D/L equation in their favour when play resumes https://t.co/dyPwj6aYsp

The Indian bowlers have bowled well so far but they have been unlucky to say the least. So many balls have gone past the outside edge of the bat without taking an edge. India need wickets and they need it soon. Azhar and Shehzad have so far dealt with the pacers decently.

Four: Bumrah bowls a full delivery and Azhar dispatches the ball straight over the bowlers head for a boundary towards long-on. This partnership is starting to look dangerous now as far as Indian team is concerned.

This is how the ground conditions look now. The sun is shining brightly and it seems we will have a result today.

OUT: Finally Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally provides India the breakthrough as he removes Ahmed Shehzad for 12. Bhuvi traps him plumb LBW to break the 47-run partnership. Great bowling from the Indian pacer.

๐Ÿ•บ๐Ÿ’ƒ No weather was stopping the party in the Birmingham city centre fan park! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/rZ5QTejMf0

This is the D/L sheet and with every passing over or fall of a wicket, the permutation and combination changes in order to have a result. Lets assume the that in current scenario, 15 overs have been bowled and there can't be any more play due to rain. As Pakistan is down one wicket now, their par score will have to be 89, or else India will be declared the winner.

Sloppy Fielding: Babar Azam hits the ball towards mid wicket and Bhuvi lets the ball go in between his legs and the batsmen scamper for two runs. The Indian fielding hasn't been up to the mark today as this is fourth instance when Indian fielders have let themselves down. They simply cannot keep giving away these bonus runs.

Another Mis-field and Four: This time four bonus runs given by Kedar Jadhav as he lets the ball go for a boundary in between his legs while fielding at third man.

OUT: That is how it is done! Umesh Yadav traps Babar Azam as the Pakistani star is dismissed for 8. Umesh set-up a brilliant plan for Babar and gave him room to free his arms and the right-hander gave away an easy catch to Jadeja at point.

WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes, and it's Babar who must go for 8! Brilliant catch from Jadeja! #INDvPAK #CT17 https://t.co/1yFDQo21vs pic.twitter.com/rhYKy7s4bv

Indian cricket team. (AFP Photo)

Preview

When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward โ€” attack the Indian batsmen.

India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.

His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.