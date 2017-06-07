OUT: The bowling change has worked straightaway as Imad gets rid of the dangerous looking Amla. Imad bowled a straight delivery and Amla tried to work it on the on-side and but failed to make a contact with the ball and it crashed into his pads. The umpire gives the decision in favour of Pakistan.
18:39(IST)
Bowling change for Pakistan as Sarfraz Ahmed introduced spinner Imad Wasim for the first time into the attack.
18:36(IST)
Four: Junaid bowls short and on Amla's pads and the right hander flicks the ball on the on-side for a boundary. Excellent timing from Alma as the ball raced away to the deep square leg boundary in no time.
18:33(IST)
Four: Short and wide from Amir and Amla picks up the length early pulls the ball towards deep square leg for his first boundary of the innings. Amla has been in good nick in this tournament.
Four: Good out swinging delivery from Junaid and the ball takes an outside edge from de Kock's bat and flies behind the keeper for a boundary. Lucky for South Africa that there was no third slip.
18:14(IST)
Chance: de Kock opted for a cheeky single and he almost paid the price for it with his wicket. The southpaw hit the ball at mid-on and started running. Had Shoaib Malik hit the stumps, de Kock would have been gone as he was miles away from the crease.
18:09(IST)
The outfield is on the slower side today. And it isn't a surprise as it has received a lot of rain fall in the last few days. The South African batsmen have found their timing but then the sluggish outfield is playing spoiltsport.
18:00(IST)
South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are out to take guard. Amla has been brilliant form off late scoring three 50 plus scores in his last four outings in England.
17:55(IST)
Both teams are coming out into the field. Now we will have the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start. What a contest it promises to be.
The toss is half an hour away now and it will have a huge bearing on who will go onto win the match in Birmingham. Keep following our live blog folks as we will keep getting you all the updates of the match.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between South Africa and Pakistan at Edgbaston. A win for the Proteas will ensure that they will progress into the semis while Pakistan will have to win this clash to ensure they are alive in the competition.
Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2017 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham through our live blog.
Preview:
Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from its humiliating defeat against India, when it takes on a strong and confident South Africa side in their second game of the Champions Trophy.
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his team has the ability to recover from the opening drubbing.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa -- and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.