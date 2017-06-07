Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 7, 2017, 9:04 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 7, Edgbaston, Birmingham 07 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

21:07(IST)

Fifty: Finally, Miller completes his fifty after facing 83 deliveries. Well, he took a while to score the last five runs. But he needs to stay there and finish the innings off. 

21:05(IST)

Wicket: Junaid bowls a length delivery and Morris has a wild slog at it. He is gone after scoring 28 runs. Just when South Africa were resurrecting the innings again, Morris throws his wicket away. 

21:01(IST)

Pakistan bowlers have just not given anything away today. They have kept the South Africans on a very tight leash by bowling according to the field. For a change the fielders have backed up the bowlers very well. 

20:53(IST)

Junaid Khan cleans up Morris. But wait! He has overstepped. Free-hit for South Africa. This is unlucky for the Pakistan team. 

20:51(IST)

Amir nails a yorker on Miller's boot. He is on the mat. The umpire nods in favour of Amir, but the South African batsman has reviewed the decision. DRS shows the ball is missing leg and the left-hander survives. 

20:48(IST)

South Africa have crossed the 150 mark. Can Miller get to his half-century? 

20:45(IST)

Four: Finally Morris nails one to the mid wicket fence. It was tossed up from Shadab to Morris who went down on one knee and dispatched it with disdain. Great shot from the all-rounder 

20:42(IST)

South Africa have not had any strikes to the ropes after the last wicket. This just shows the dominance of the Pakistan bowlers who have suddenly sprung up to life in this game. 

20:31(IST)

The run-rate has taken a dip as Morris and Miller look to rebuild again. They are at present knocking it around looking for ones and twos. Miller isn't looking to take too much risk.  

20:11(IST)

David Miller needs to continue batting till the last over, if South Africa are to get close to the 220 mark. Otherwise they can be bowled out for under 180. 

20:04(IST)

Wicket: Hassan has broken through the defence of Parnell. What a great delivery from the youngster. He bowls it full and once again like the last wicket he gets it to swing away at the last second, beats Parnell all ends up. 

20:01(IST)

Wicket: Edged and taken. It is Duminy who has to take the long walk back to the pavilion now. It is a great delivery from Hassan which moves away from the left-hander in the last minute and all Duminy can do is to edge it till first slip. 

19:57(IST)

Six: Another big one from Miller. This time he drags the ball from offside and hits it over long on. It is Hafeez at the receiving end of it again. Miller is looking dangerous. 

19:50(IST)

Six: David Miller dances down the track and gets to the pitch of a well flighted delivery from Hafeez and launches it into the stand. What a shot from the burly left-hander. 

19:37(IST)

Wicket: Ali cleans up Faf du Plessis. South Africa are now struggling at 90/4. It wasn't that short a delivery to try and play the horizontal bat shot, also the ball kept low, took the under edge of the willow and crashed on to Du Plessis stumps.  

19:35(IST)

Pakistan have decided to bring in Hassan Ali, the right arm seamer who looked good in the last game against India. 

19:34(IST)

Four: Du Plessis paddle sweeps one from Hafeez and the ball races across the turf for a much needed boundary for the South Africans. Even Shadab Khan who put in a desperate dive could not save four runs. 

19:29(IST)

Runs are coming in a trickle for South Africa. They are still yet to get close to 100 and we are in the 21st over. This is great stuff from Pakistan who are not yielding an inch. 

19:17(IST)

Du Plessis and David Miller are trying to rebuild the innings now by running hard between the wickets. South Africa need these two to carry on atleast till the 30th over. 

OUT: This is sensational as Imad Wasim now gets rid of AB De Villiers. The right hander tried to hit the ball through the covers but sliced the ball straight into the hands of Hafeez at point.

19:04(IST)

Out: de Kock tries to sweep a straight delivery but fails to make a contact with the ball and it crashes into his pads. Umpire gives the decision in the favour of Hafeez as it seemed plumb. Proteas in a spot of bother now.

19:02(IST)

Four: Full delivery from Hafeez and de Kock comes dancing down the track and hits the ball for a boundary on the on-side towards mid-wicket.

18:58(IST)

Mis-field and the South African batsmen run two runs. Hafeez and Safraz aren't amused with the sloppy fielding in the deep. 

18:46(IST)

Mohammad Hafeez introduced into the attack now and it seems he has changed his bowling action after being banned for suspect action by ICC earlier.

OUT: The bowling change has worked straightaway as Imad gets rid of the dangerous looking Amla. Imad bowled a straight delivery and Amla tried to work it on the on-side and but failed to make a contact with the ball and it crashed into his pads. The umpire gives the decision in favour of Pakistan.

18:39(IST)

Bowling change for Pakistan as Sarfraz Ahmed introduced spinner Imad Wasim for the first time into the attack. 

18:36(IST)

Four: Junaid bowls short and on Amla's pads and the right hander flicks the ball on the on-side for a boundary. Excellent timing from Alma as the ball raced away to the deep square leg boundary in no time.

18:33(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Amir and Amla picks up the length early pulls the ball towards deep square leg for his first boundary of the innings. Amla has been in good nick in this tournament.

18:27(IST)

Amla and de Kock have started steadily and are now putting on a decent partnership. Pakistan bowlers have bowled well so far but they havne't bowled many wicket taking deliveries.

Four: Good out swinging delivery from Junaid and the ball takes an outside edge from de Kock's bat and flies behind the keeper for a boundary. Lucky for South Africa that there was no third slip.

18:14(IST)

Chance: de Kock opted for a cheeky single and he almost paid the price for it with his wicket. The southpaw hit the ball at mid-on and started running. Had Shoaib Malik hit the stumps, de Kock would have been gone as he was miles away from the crease.

18:09(IST)

The outfield is on the slower side today. And it isn't a surprise as it has received a lot of rain fall in the last few days. The South African batsmen have found their timing but then the sluggish outfield is playing spoiltsport. 

18:00(IST)

South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are out to take guard. Amla has been brilliant form off late scoring three 50 plus scores in his last four outings in England. 

17:55(IST)

Both teams are coming out into the field. Now we will have the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start. What a contest it promises to be. 

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

17:36(IST)

South Africa Playing XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

17:34(IST)

Toss: South Africa have won the toss and AB De Villiers has decided to bat first against Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan.

The toss is half an hour away now and it will have a huge bearing on who will go onto win the match in Birmingham. Keep following our live blog folks as we will keep getting you all the updates of the match.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between South Africa and Pakistan at Edgbaston. A win for the Proteas will ensure that they will progress into the semis while Pakistan will have to win this clash to ensure they are alive in the competition.

Preview:

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from its humiliating defeat against India, when it takes on a strong and confident South Africa side in their second game of the Champions Trophy.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his team has the ability to recover from the opening drubbing.

Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.

Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa -- and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.

Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

