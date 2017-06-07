Four and Four: Back to back boundaries for Shoaib Malik and that will ease some of the pressure off the Pakistani batsmen. First, Malik hits the ball square of the wicket for a boundary. Then a late cut gets him back to back boundaries. Amla tried hard to stop it at third man but to no avail.

Four: Shoaib hits the ball over the infield and brings up his third boundary off the innings. Malik is on a mission and is taking the attack to South Africa.

Four: Babar Azam now gets into act as he hits a boundary off the bowling of Morkel. The pacer bowls a wide delivery and Babar hits the ball over the infield and the ball flies for a boundary towards the backward point region.

Bad news guys, it is now starting to drizzle at the Oval and the ground staff is preparing to bring the covers onto the field. The plan can be stopped anytime now.

Four: Rabada bowls a full delivery and Babar hits it straight down the ground for a boundary towards long-on. The youngster is batting beautifully at the moment.

So the match has been stopped due to rain once again in this tournament. The entire pitch is covered at the moment and we don't know when the play will restart. Stay tuned folks and we will let you know once we have an official word from Birmingham.

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2017 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from its humiliating defeat against India, when it takes on a strong and confident South Africa side in their second game of the Champions Trophy.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his team has the ability to recover from the opening drubbing.

Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.

Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa -- and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.

Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.