Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between South Africa and Pakistan at Edgbaston. A win for the Proteas will ensure that they will progress into the semis while Pakistan will have to win this clash to ensure they are alive in the competition.

The scene is set at @edgbaston for today's #CT17 clash between 🇵🇰 and 🇿🇦 #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/FNbfMTy00L

Getty Images

Full Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2017 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from its humiliating defeat against India, when it takes on a strong and confident South Africa side in their second game of the Champions Trophy.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his team has the ability to recover from the opening drubbing.

Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.

Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa -- and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.

Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.