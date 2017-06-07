Shoaib Malik. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2017 clash between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from its humiliating defeat against India, when it takes on a strong and confident South Africa side in their second game of the Champions Trophy.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his team has the ability to recover from the opening drubbing.

Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.

Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa -- and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.

Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

So that's it from us for this game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. The Group B is now wide and open. It could get very interesting if Sri Lanka manage to beat India tomorrow. The game starts at 1030 local time (0930 GMT). Do join us for the game. Until then, this is goodbye and take care!

Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed says it's a very important win today. Adds they were good in all departments. He also adds the spinners were very good today. He appreciates Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hafeez. He admits they did not field well in the last game but were better in this game. He says they had a morale boosting meeting. He feels the team did very well in all departments today.

South Africa skipper, AB de Villiers feels that they lost wickets early and it put them under pressure all the time. Adds that on the field they tried their best but could not turn things around. Rues the fact that they were always chasing the game and with the rain falling, it was not easy to rotate bowlers. Feels that had he knew it was going to be a short game he would have had more attacking fielders. At the end though he admits that they were beaten by a very good team. Acknowledges that they have a big game coming up against India and they will look to up the ante. Opines that they are aware of the areas they need to work on. On the hamstring, he responds that he will have it checked tomorrow but shares that it is not something serious.

Man of the Match, Hasan Ali says he is happy with his performance but calls it a team effort. He mentions that since he dropped the catch of Yuvraj Singh in the last game and it cost them big, he had to perform well today. He opines that since it was his first ICC event, he feels very happy about winning the Man of the Match award.

Chasing 220, Pakistan began superbly with the debutante Fakhar Zaman hitting a breezy 23-ball 31. They did lose both their openers in an over to Morne Morkel but it was the pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam who steadied them with a 52-run stand. The former fell but Shoaib Malik came in and ensured that the Asian side was ahead of the par score with the rain falling. That eventually was it for them. Morne Morkel was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa taking the three wickets to fall. Besides that, there wasn't much to talk about. Stay tuned for the details from the presentation.

All over! The rain hasn't relented and that is it for the game. The play has been CALLED OFF. Pakistan have broken their six-match losing streak in the tournament. First victory for them since 2009 ICC Champions Trophy as they WIN BY 19 RUNS (DLS Method). They would be delighted with the it whereas South Africa will be very disappointed with their performance today. They didn't bat well at all and never recovered after being 6 for 118. David Miller did get them to 219 but it was never going to be enough.

2105 local time update - The rain hasn't stopped and the covers are still around. Not great news and we are starting to lose overs now as well. Let's hope it clears out and we get a some play...

1942 local time update - Oh dear! The umpires come together for a chat about the rain. They find it heavy enough and want the players to go off the field. The par score at the moment is 100 and Pakistan are 19 runs ahead. Let's hope the rain clears out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

26.6 K Rabada to B Azam, FOUR! Top timing! Angles it on a fuller length on the stumps, Azam brings his bat down in time and gets it through Parnell at mid on for a boundary. They are doing it easily at the moment. 119/3

26.5 K Rabada to B Azam, Shorter in length, Azam looks to pull but the ball bounces over him. Azam wants a wide but is it not given. 115/3

26.4 K Rabada to B Azam, Fuller outside off, slower in pace, Azam drives it to mid off. 115/3

26.3 K Rabada to B Azam, Shorter in length at 142 kph, Babar mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket. 115/3

Free Hit time!

26.3 K Rabada to B Azam, Full and outside off, Azam drives it to covers. It is a no ball and we will have a Free Hit now. Not something SA would have wanted. 115/3

The rain is starting to get a bit harder.

26.2 K Rabada to B Azam, Short again, guided towards point by Azam. 114/3

26.1 K Rabada to S Malik, Malik plays it with an angled bat to third man for a single. 114/3

25.6 M Morkel to B Azam, Back of a length outside off, Azam taps it towards covers. Another good over for Pakistan. 113/3

25.5 M Morkel to B Azam, FOUR! Crashed! Short and wide from Morkel, Azam gets under it and carves it over backward point for a boundary. This is brilliant hitting. 113/3

25.4 M Morkel to S Malik, Malik turns it down to fine leg for a single. 109/3

25.3 M Morkel to S Malik, FOUR! Just over the fielder! Shorter outside off, Malik goes for the cut shot and gets it over the man at point for a boundary. He is on 14 in 12 balls. 108/3

25.2 M Morkel to S Malik, Good length outside off, Malik punches it on the up just wide of the fielder at covers. 104/3

25.1 M Morkel to S Malik, Back of a length around off, Malik defends it with a hop. 104/3

24.6 K Rabada to B Azam, Good length outside off, Azam look to flay it through but is beaten. These shots are not needed, especially after having got a couple of boundaries already in the over. 104/3

24.5 K Rabada to S Malik, Shorter again, Malik guides it down to third man for a single. AB looks a worried man right now. 104/3

24.4 K Rabada to S Malik, Angles it outside off on a good length, Malik defends it. Rabada needs to do well. 103/3

24.3 K Rabada to S Malik, FOUR! Good length outside off, dabbed down to third man by Malik. Tahir looks to stop it going to his left. He slides and looks to stop the ball. He was touching the ropes as he aimed to flick the ball back in play. He gets up and signals a boundary. Fair play to him. 100 up for Pakistan! 103/3

24.2 K Rabada to S Malik, FOUR! Thumped! Short and wide from Rabada, Malik gets on top of it and dispatches it over point for a boundary. That was hit with a lot of disdain. 99/3

24.1 K Rabada to S Malik, Back of a length outside off, Malik rides the bounce and defends it. 95/3

As said earlier, Kagiso Rabada has come on to bowl.

23.6 M Morkel to S Malik, Malik taps this one towards mid-wicket and takes off. AB de Villiers comes in from mid on and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but no harm done. Pakistan are still ahead of the par score at the moment. 95/3

23.5 M Morkel to S Malik, Goes round the wicket and bowls a bumper on the sticks. Malik ducks under it. 94/3

23.4 M Morkel to S Malik, Angles it on a good length, Malik defends it watchfully. 94/3

Kagiso Rabada is warming up as well.

23.3 M Morkel to S Malik, Back of a length outside off, Malik defends it watchfully. 94/3

23.3 M Morkel to S Malik, WIDE! Short in length but down the leg side, Malik shuffles across and lets it go. A wide signaled. 94/3

In walks Shoaib Malik. He is an experienced player and Pakistan will hope he hangs around with Babar Azam.

23.2 M Morkel to M Hafeez, OUT! What have you done, Hafeez? Shorter in length, Hafeez goes for the pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies down to Imran Tahir at fine leg. He comes in and takes a good catch. He gets up and celebrates it like only he can. The ploy works for South Africa. Hafeez has once again thrown away a start. Morne Morkel strikes and AB de Villiers is delighted. Pakistan need 127 more runs to win. 93/3

23.1 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Angles it on a length on the stumps, Hafeez defends it. 93/2

As expected, Morne Morkel returns for a bowl. South Africa need a wicket and desperately. A slip in place for him.

22.6 W Parnell to B Azam, Stays back and defends it. 93/2

50-run stand up between Hafeez and Azam!

22.5 W Parnell to B Azam, FOUR! Crashed! Short and wide outside off, Azam cuts it hard and gets it past point for a boundary. Pakistan are running away with the game here. This is a superb partnership for them. 93/2

22.4 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Slants it outside off, Hafeez guides it towards point where Duminy stops the ball but fumbles and allows a single. 89/2

Faf du Plessis has a word with AB de Villiers. Morne Morkel is warming up.

22.3 W Parnell to B Azam, Sprays it wide outside off, cracked to sweeper cover for a single. 88/2

22.2 W Parnell to B Azam, Good length around off, Azam turns it towards mid-wicket and wants a single but is sent back by Hafeez. 87/2

22.1 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Fuller outside off, driven crisply through covers for a single. 87/2

21.6 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Fires it on the stumps, Hafeez looks to clip it but gets a leading edge wide of point for a single. The rain is falling but Pakistan are well ahead of the rate. 86/2

21.5 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Hafeez comes forward and pushes it to covers. 85/2

21.4 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Flatter on middle and leg, Hafeez looks to work it through the leg side but fails to connect. Stifled appeal turned down as it was going down leg. 85/2

21.3 I Tahir to M Hafeez, SIX! Over the ropes! Floats it on the stumps, Hafeez comes down a touch and gets under it to launch it over the head of the bowler for a maximum. 85/2

21.2 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Floats it outside off, Hafeez comes forward and keeps it out. 79/2

21.1 I Tahir to B Azam, Shorter around off, punched off the back foot through point for a single. 79/2

20.6 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Slants across a length ball outside off, Hafeez looks to flay it through but is beaten again. 78/2

20.5 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Good length outside off, punched to point by the batsman. 78/2

20.4 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Fuller and outside off, Hafeez looks to drive it through covers but fails to connect. That wasn't far from the outside edge. 78/2

20.3 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Another one angled across Hafeez, he is happy to let it go. 78/2

20.2 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Slants across a fuller length ball outside off, left alone by Hafeez. 78/2

20.1 W Parnell to M Hafeez, Fuller outside off, Hafeez comes forward and drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 78/2

Wayne Parnell called back on for a bowl.

19.6 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Fuller outside off, Hafeez strides forward and drives it through covers for a single. 20 overs are done and we officially have a game. Pakistan are ahead at the moment. 76/2

19.5 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Shorter outside off, Hafeez guides it to point from his crease. 75/2

19.4 I Tahir to B Azam, Drives it through mid off for a single. 75/2

19.3 I Tahir to B Azam, Another wrong one, Azam does not pick it but manages to keep it out. 74/2

19.2 I Tahir to B Azam, NOT OUT! CLOSE CALL! Another googly from Tahir on the stumps. Azam looks to defend with his bat and pad together. The ball strikes him and the players go up in an appeal. The umpire stays put though. Tahir is sure about it, de Kock reckons there was an inside edge there. There is a late review by South Africa. Replays show it was pad first. Ball Tracker though shows the ball to be missing the stumps with the height. Tahir cannot believe that. We can't believe it. South Africa lose their only review. 74/2

Wow! Tahir has convinced AB de Villiers to go for a review against Azam. Looks not out.

19.2 I Tahir to B Azam, WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Babar lets it go. Wide signaled. 74/2

19.1 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Bowls the googly around off, comes in, Hafeez looks to defend but gets it off the elbow past the keeper. A run signaled so the umpire thought he gloved it. 73/2

18.6 C Morris to B Azam, FOUR! Punished! Shorter in length on the stumps, Babar Azam gets inside the line and helps it along its way to the fine leg fence. They have already gone past the par score at the end of 20 overs for a result. 72/2

18.5 C Morris to B Azam, Hurls it on a length on off, Azam defends it watchfully. 68/2

18.4 C Morris to M Hafeez, Good work, Tahir! Angles it on a length on off, Hafeez makes room and guides it between covers and point. Tahir gets around from third man, dives near deep point and stops the ball from going over the ropes. Saves a run for his side. 68/2

18.3 C Morris to B Azam, Guides it down to third man for a single. 65/2

18.2 C Morris to B Azam, In the air but safe! Shorter in length on the stumps, Azam looks to pull but is in no position to do so. Luckily he get it over the mid-wicket for a couple. 64/2

18.1 C Morris to B Azam, Fuller in length just around off, driven back to the bowler. Morris gets his hand out in time to stop the ball. He mimes the throw. 62/2

17.6 I Tahir to B Azam, Pushes the ball on the stumps to covers for a run. 62/2

17.5 I Tahir to B Azam, BIG APPEAL! Bowls it full outside off, Azam goes for the drive but misses and hits the ground in the process. De Kock catches it and appeals but the umpire gives it not out. They opt not to review. 61/2

17.4 I Tahir to B Azam, Quicker on the stumps, Azam defends it off the back foot. 61/2

17.3 I Tahir to B Azam, Fires it in, Azam drives it back to the bowler. 61/2

17.2 I Tahir to B Azam, Azam comes down the track, Tahir sees him coming down the track. Pulls his length back. Azam adjusts and defends it off front foot. 61/2

17.1 I Tahir to B Azam, Flights it on off, Azam drives it to covers. 61/2

16.6 C Morris to M Hafeez, Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez plays it onto the ground. 61/2

16.5 C Morris to M Hafeez, Length ball outside off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot. 61/2

16.4 C Morris to M Hafeez, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/2

16.3 C Morris to B Azam, Just ahead of a length, Azam guides it down to third man for a run. 61/2

Second slip in place now.

16.2 C Morris to B Azam, Lands it on a length outside off, Azam tries to guide it down to third man but gets beaten. 60/2

16.1 C Morris to B Azam, EDGED BUT JUST SHORT! Length ball outside off, Azam pokes at it and gets an outside edge but it falls short of Amla at first slip. 60/2

Drinks are on the field now. So Pakistan had got off to a flier but two wickets in an over from Morne Morkel has helped South Africa get back into the match. The Proteas have not let them get away with the game and will now look to keep chipping away with wickets and build pressure.

15.6 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Short outside off, Hafeez plays it to the point region for no runs. 60/2

15.5 I Tahir to B Azam, Bowled on the pads, Azam works it on the leg side for a run. 60/2

15.4 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Darts it into the pads, Hafeez works it to deep square leg for a run. 59/2

15.3 I Tahir to M Hafeez, Tosses it up, Hafeez drives it back to the bowler. 58/2

15.2 I Tahir to B Azam, Drags his length back, Azam rocks back and pushes it through covers for a run. 58/2

15.1 I Tahir to B Azam, Bowls it on the stumps, Azam goes to drive but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 57/2

Imran Tahir comes on to bowl.

14.6 C Morris to M Hafeez, Back of a length ball, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 57/2

14.5 C Morris to M Hafeez, Was there an edge? Morris bowls a bouncer on the stumps, Hafeez goes for the pull but is beaten. There is a sound. The South Africans make an half appeal but is given not out. 57/2

14.4 C Morris to B Azam, A tad short outside off, Azam opens the face of the bat and guides it down to thrid man for a run. 57/2

14.3 C Morris to M Hafeez, Bowls it on a length outside off, Hafeez guides it down to third man for a run. 56/2

Imran Tahir is warming up.

14.2 C Morris to M Hafeez, Length ball outside off, Hafeez lets the ball go through to the keeper. 55/2

14.1 C Morris to M Hafeez, Lands it on a length outside off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 55/2

13.6 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Strays on the pads, Hafeez tries to flick it but misses it and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and they run for a leg bye. 55/2

13.5 M Morkel to B Azam, Bowls a short one from over the wicket. Azam pulls it beautifully through mid-wicket for a run. 54/2

13.4 M Morkel to B Azam, Comes round the wicket, bowls it on a length on the stumps, Azam defends it off the back foot. 53/2

13.3 M Morkel to B Azam, Back of a length outside off, Azam goes to cut it but gets it off the splice and the ball rolls onto the off side. 53/2

13.2 M Morkel to B Azam, Bowls it short outside off, Azam goes for the pull but does not connect. De Kock jumps and collects the ball. 53/2

13.1 M Morkel to B Azam, Back of a length on off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 53/2

12.6 C Morris to M Hafeez, Back of a length outside off, Hafeez cuts it behind point for a couple. Good over here for Pakistan, this should get them going. 53/2

12.5 C Morris to B Azam, Strays on the pads, Hafeez flicks it to fine leg for a run. 51/2

The rain is around. AB has a sheet with the D/L par scores. South Africa need wickets here, the par score for Pakistan after the end of 20 overs is 70/2. Let's hope we get to 20 overs first.

12.5 C Morris to B Azam, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Azam goes for the pull but misses it and it is called wide. 50/2

12.4 C Morris to M Hafeez, Length ball outside off, Hafeez guides it to the right of third man for a single. 49/2

12.3 C Morris to M Hafeez, FOUR! That should relieve the pressure. Length ball outside off, Hafeez tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through the vacant second slip area for a boundary. 48/2

12.2 C Morris to M Hafeez, Back of a length on off, Hafeez guides it to point. 44/2

12.1 C Morris to M Hafeez, Bowls it on a shorter length on off, Hafeez goes for a flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 44/2

11.6 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Drifts on the pads, Hafeez goes for the flick but misses it and the ball brushes his pads and goes down to fine leg for a run. 44/2

11.5 M Morkel to M Hafeez, BOUNCER! Short ball on the stumps and Hafeez ducks under it. 43/2

11.4 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Lands it on a length outside off, Hafeez leaves the ball. 43/2

11.3 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Length ball outside off, Hafeez lets the ball go through to the keeper. 43/2

11.2 M Morkel to B Azam, FINALLY A RUN! The crowd makes a loud roar. Back of a length outside off, Azam guides it down to third man for a run. 43/2

11.1 M Morkel to B Azam, Short of a length outside off, Azam guides it to point. 42/2

10.6 C Morris to M Hafeez, Back of a length on off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. Three maidens in row. Tight stuff from South Africa. They are building pressure on Pakistan. 42/2

10.5 C Morris to M Hafeez, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 42/2

10.4 C Morris to M Hafeez, Another dot, they are just not able to score here. Length ball outside off, Hafeez pushes it to covers. 42/2

10.3 C Morris to M Hafeez, Short of a length outside off, Hafeez tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 16 dots in a row here. 42/2

10.2 C Morris to M Hafeez, BEATEN! This is Test match bowling here from South Africa. Back of a length ball outside off. It straightens after pitching and the batsman pokes at it, the ball just beats the outside edge. 42/2

10.1 C Morris to M Hafeez, Lands it on a length outside off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 42/2

Chris Morris comes on for a bowl.

Powerplay 2 signaled. Four fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the next thirty overs.

9.6 M Morkel to B Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam defends it off the front foot. A maiden bowled by Morkel. He is bowling a very good spell. 42/2

9.5 M Morkel to B Azam, An absolute peach, Lands it on a length on off, the ball straightens after pitching and just beats the outside edge of the batsman. 42/2

Fine leg comes in.

9.4 M Morkel to B Azam, Bowls a cutter outside off, Azam goes for the cut but the ball does not bounce as expected. It goes under the bat and on the bounce to the keeper. 42/2

9.3 M Morkel to B Azam, BOUNCER! Bowls the bouncer and Azam evades it. 42/2

9.2 M Morkel to B Azam, Length ball on off, Azam plays it off the front foot. 42/2

9.1 M Morkel to B Azam, BEAUTY! Length ball outside off, Azam plays down the line and gets beaten. Lovely stuff from Morkel. 42/2

8.6 K Rabada to M Hafeez, Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez defends it off the back foot. 42/2

8.5 K Rabada to M Hafeez, BOUNCER! Bowls it short on the body of the batsman who ducks under it. 42/2

8.4 K Rabada to M Hafeez, Hafeez gets in line and pushes it towards backward point. 42/2

8.3 K Rabada to M Hafeez, Angles it on the stumps, Hafeez rides the bounce and defends it. 42/2

8.2 K Rabada to M Hafeez, This one is wide enough for Hafeez to leave. 42/2

8.1 K Rabada to M Hafeez, Edged! Rabada bowls it outside off, Hafeez looks to defend but gets an edge which does not carry to the first slip fielder. That was nervy. 42/2

7.6 M Morkel to B Azam, Length ball on off, Azam plays it off the front foot. A very good over from Morne Morkel. Brings them back into the game. 42/2

Leg gully comes in.

7.5 M Morkel to M Hafeez, Ooh, excellent ball! Another short ball, this one jags back like an off break towards Hafeez's midriff. Manages to bring his bat around it but gets an edge towards long leg for a run. 42/2

Mohammad Hafeez comes out to bat.

7.4 M Morkel to A Ali, OUT! Azhar Ali throws it away! Short and outside off, Azhar Ali looks to ramp it over third man but there is a man in the deep. Imran Tahir covers good ground to his left and pouches a nice low catch. Tahir rolls over and then gets up to celebrate the wicket. That is a big blow, Pakistan have lost two wickets in an over. South Africa are right back in this. 41/2

7.3 M Morkel to B Azam, Back of a length ball, Azam plays it down to third man for a run. 41/1

Babar Azam walks out to bat.

7.2 M Morkel to F Zaman, OUT! Morne Morkel strikes! Zaman's entertaining innings comes to an end. Bowls a cutter on off stump, Zaman moves his front leg out of the way and pokes at the ball. He gets an outside edge and it is taken at deepish first slip by Amla. South Africa get the wicket they wanted. Morkel is all pumped up. 40/1

7.1 M Morkel to F Zaman, HITS HIM AGAIN! Short ball on the stumps, Zaman goes for a pull but gets a top edge and the ball goes onto his helmet. That's the second time he has got struck on the helmet. He still has a smile on his face. Morne Morkel gives him a stare. 40/0

6.6 K Rabada to A Ali, Length ball on middle, Ali pushes the ball down the wicket. 40/0

6.5 K Rabada to A Ali, Bangs it in short. Ali defends it off the back foot. 40/0

6.4 K Rabada to A Ali, Lands it on a length, Ali defends it off the front foot. 40/0

6.3 K Rabada to A Ali, Back of a length ball, Ali defends it off the back foot. 40/0

6.2 K Rabada to A Ali, FOUR! Short ball on middle, Ali pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He does not look comfortable with the short stuff but played this one well. 40/0

6.1 K Rabada to F Zaman, Angles it onto Fakhar's pads, who flicks it to the right of square leg for a single. 36/0

5.6 M Morkel to A Ali, Hits the length hard outside off, Ali defends it off the back foot. South Africa are in desperate need of a wicket. 35/0

5.5 M Morkel to A Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali jumps and tucks it on the leg side. 35/0

5.4 M Morkel to A Ali, Drifts on the pads on a back of a length, Ali flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket area for a couple. Pakistan are off to a good start. 35/0

5.3 M Morkel to A Ali, Lands it on a length on off, Ali defends it off the back foot. 33/0

5.2 M Morkel to A Ali, Back of a length ball, Ali defends it off the back foot. 33/0

5.1 M Morkel to F Zaman, Angles the length ball into the pads, the batsman flicks it to mid-wicket for a run. 33/0

Morne Morkel called on for a bowl. Time for some short ones then?

4.6 K Rabada to A Ali, Hurls it outside off, Ali comes forward and defends it. 32/0

4.5 K Rabada to F Zaman, Bowls it outside off, Zaman taps it towards mid off and takes off. AB de Villiers gets to the ball and looks to hit the target at the bowler's end but misses. Zaman was home anyway. 32/0

Third man has come in. Deep Square leg in place as Rabada goes round the wicket.

4.4 K Rabada to F Zaman, FOUR! In the gap! Length ball just outside off, Zaman brings his bat down and gets it through point for a boundary. He has begun really well. 31/0

4.3 K Rabada to F Zaman, FOUR! What intent! Rabada bowls it around on the stumps, Zaman gets under it and just goes through with his loft over mid on. The ball bounces into the ropes. 27/0

4.2 K Rabada to F Zaman, Good length outside off, Zaman plays it with an angled bat towards point. 23/0

4.1 K Rabada to F Zaman, Fuller and angling on middle and leg, Zaman plays it back to the bowler who fails to get a hand to it. 23/0

3.6 W Parnell to F Zaman, OHH CONFUSION! Length ball outside off, Zaman guides it between towards point, completes one and quickly turns for the second. Ali does not respond and Zaman is more than halfway down the pitch, he turns back and the keeper has a shy on the stumps at the non striker's end but just misses the stumps. Zaman dives and makes his ground. Had de Kock hit he was a goner. Think there was a second there. It was Fakhar's call as he was running to the danger end. Also had Parnell collected the ball cleanly, he could have run out the debutante. 23/0

3.5 W Parnell to A Ali, Back of a length on the pads, Ali flicks it behind square for a single. 22/0

3.4 W Parnell to A Ali, Back of a length on the pads, Ali tries to flick it but misses it and is struck on his thigh pad. 21/0

3.3 W Parnell to F Zaman, Length ball outside off, Zaman guides it down to third man for a run. 21/0

3.2 W Parnell to F Zaman, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Short and wide outside off, Zaman cuts it through cover-point for another boundary. Who would say this guy is on debut? Looks very confident. 20/0

3.1 W Parnell to F Zaman, FOUR! Smashed! Short and wide by Parnell, Zaman rocks back and cuts it through point. He is off to a flier here. 16/0

2.6 K Rabada to F Zaman, Back of a length ball, Zaman plays it with soft hands to the left of mid-wicket and runs a quick single. 12/0

Don't think AB is at his best. He was running gingerly there.

2.5 K Rabada to F Zaman, FOUR! LOVELY TIMING! Full ball on off, Zaman leans into the drive and drives it past mid off for a boundary. De Villiers from mid off, looks to chase it down but he wasn't at his fastest there. 11/0

2.4 K Rabada to F Zaman, Zaman drives the ball on off to mid off. 7/0

2.3 K Rabada to F Zaman, SNORTER! A well directed short ball, Zaman goes for the pull but is beaten for pace and is struck on the grill and after that it hits his bat and rolls on the bounce to the keeper. 7/0

2.2 K Rabada to F Zaman, Full ball angling away, Zaman pushes it to mid off. 7/0

2.1 K Rabada to F Zaman, Bowls it full on the stumps, Fakhar drives it to mid off. 7/0

1.6 W Parnell to A Ali, Length on off, Azhar plays it off the front foot. 7/0

1.5 W Parnell to A Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 7/0

1.4 W Parnell to F Zaman, Length ball on off, Fakhar plays it on the off side with soft hands and they scamper through for a single. 7/0

1.3 W Parnell to F Zaman, WOW! Gem of a delivery. Length ball outside off, gets extra bounce. Zaman pokes at it but gets beaten by the inward movement. 6/0

1.2 W Parnell to F Zaman, FOUR! CARVED AWAY! Short and wide outside off, Zaman cuts it over point for a boundary. First runs in ODI cricket for Zaman. 6/0

1.1 W Parnell to F Zaman, Bowls it outside off, Zaman lets it go through to the keeper. 2/0

Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

There is a slight drizzle on. Pakistan will want to get 20 overs in here for a result.

0.6 K Rabada to A Ali, Bowled on the pads, Ali flicks it behind square leg for a couple. 2/0

0.5 K Rabada to A Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.4 K Rabada to A Ali, OUCH! Lovely ball there. Back of a length on off, gets some extra bounce. Ali tries to defend it off the back foot but gets hit on the thumb and then on the shoulder. The ball rolls towards the slip region. 0/0

0.3 K Rabada to A Ali, Back of a length ball, Ali plays it off the back foot. 0/0

0.2 K Rabada to A Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar leaves it through to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to A Ali, Full on off, Ali drives it to covers. 0/0

First Published: June 7, 2017, 4:29 PM IST