ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, Australia vs Bangladesh: Where to Watch the Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 5, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Having lost to England in the opening game, Bangladesh will take on Australia in their second game of the Champions Trophy.

While Mashrafe Mortaza’s side lost to England in the opening game, Steven Smith’s side had to bear the brunt of the weather gods as the game between Australia and New Zealand was washed off.

The live action of the match will be shown of the Star Sports network from 5pm while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com

You can also check out Cricketnext's Champions Trophy 2017 LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads:
Australia: Steven Smith*, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, JW Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza*, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

First Published: June 5, 2017, 3:13 PM IST

