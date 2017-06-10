Getty Images

With rain washing away their first two games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Australia now must beat England if they wish to qualify for the semi-finals of this year’s Champions Trophy.

England on the other hand have had an awesome run, beating both New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two games they have played. They are seated at the top of Group A and have already qualified for the knockouts. They will play the second placed team from Group B in the first semi-final in Cardiff.

But England skipper Eoin Morgan has made it clear that this game will be an ODI version of the Ashes and his boys will give it their best.

Conditions

The Edgbaston wicket is a fresh pitch and it will have god pace and bounce. This will be good news for the bowlers from both the teams. But the wicket will also suit the batsmen as the ball will come onto the bat. Rain might have played an integral part in this tournament, but the weather forecast says overcast conditions with rain expected in the evening. So, the game should not be disrupted.

Squads: England (From): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, David Willey, Steven Finn

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Marcus Stoinis

First Published: June 10, 2017, 10:06 AM IST