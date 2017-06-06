ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, England vs New Zealand: Where to Watch the Match

Getty Images

New Delhi: With rain playing spoilsport in their first game against Australia, New Zealand will now take on hosts England in their second game of the Champions Trophy in Cardiff.

While Kane Williamson’s Kiwi side were robbed of a win by the raingods, Eoin Morgan’s England beat Bangladesh comprehensively in their first game of the tournament. New Zealand will be hoping that rain stays away on Tuesday.

Squads:

England: E Morgan*, M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler, S Finn, A Hales, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey, M Wood

New Zealand: K Williamson*, C Anderson, T Boult, N Broom, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, T Latham, M McClenaghan, A Milne, J Neesham, J Patel, L Ronchi, M Santner, T Southee, R Taylor

