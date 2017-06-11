Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, India vs South Africa: Where to Watch the Match

(Getty Images)

South Africa and India will clash in what's a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner going through to the semifinal and the loser bowing out.

India started the tournament with a big win over arch-rival Pakistan, and the semifinal spot looked a mere formality. But surprising loss to Sri Lanka has left India with the task of beating the World No.1 team if Virat Kohli wants to reach the knockout stage in his first ICC tournament as a captain.

South Africa too had a similar start as India - they comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka - but then they too suffered a shock loss to Pakistan in their second. De Villiers will be hoping his team can pull up their socks, and he personally can find his form.

The live action of the match will be shown of the Star Sports network from 3pm while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com

You can also check out Cricketnext's Champions Trophy 2017 LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Conditions

The Oval has been favouring the batsman so far. The record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice in the last 10 days. Don't bet against a third one, especially with weather expected to be clear. The pitch from the India-Sri Lanka game will be used again.

SQUADS

India Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Wayne Parnell 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:10 AM IST