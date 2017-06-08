Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka: Where to Watch the Match

Getty Images

Having thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game, Virat Kohli and boys are now set to take on Sri Lanka in their second game of the Champions Trophy at the Oval.

While Indian won their first game by 124 runs, Sri Lanka were comprehensively beaten by South Africa in their opening encounter. Sri Lanka must beat India to stay alive in the tournament.

The return of regular skipper Angelo Mathews will definitely be a boost for the Lankans while India are upbeat having had a quality training session on Wednesday.

The live action of the match will be shown of the Star Sports network from 3pm while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com

You can also check out Cricketnext's Champions Trophy 2017 LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Conditions

The weather is predicted to be cloudy but dry, meaning we are likely to get a full game. There was a bit of grass on the surface, and with cloudy over head conditions, you can expect the pitch to assist the fast bowlers for atleast the initial overs.

Squad

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 11:39 AM IST