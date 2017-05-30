Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming: Where to Watch India's 2nd Warm-up Tie

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 30, 2017, 1:51 PM IST
Rohit Sharma will be back in his familiar opening position with an aim to get some quality batting practice when India take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up game before the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan.

After a convincing 45-run victory against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed opening warm-up match, Virat Kohli will pray that his batsmen get some more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day.

The live action of the match will be shown of the Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com

Squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafzur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam

First Published: May 30, 2017, 11:38 AM IST

