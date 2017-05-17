Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Champions Trophy 2017: Marcus Stoinis Declared Fit For the Tournament

Reuters | Updated: May 17, 2017, 12:55 PM IST

(Getty Images)

Melbourne: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month's Champions Trophy after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Victorian's IPL stint was cut short when he injured his shoulder while training, forcing him to fly home and begin his rehab at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

"He bowled today and medical staff were happy with his progress," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told the CA website on Wednesday.

Twice-champion Australia play warm-up matches against Sri Lanka (May 26) and Pakistan (May 29) before beginning their Group A campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at Birmingham on June 2.

Australian cricketchampions trophy 2017marcus stoinisstoinis
First Published: May 17, 2017, 12:51 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3870 97
FULL Ranking