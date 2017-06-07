Champions Trophy 2017: Mathews Won't Bowl, Kapugedara Doubtful for India Clash

Angelo Mathews. (Getty Images)

London: There seems to be no end to Sri Lankan teams miseries as their skipper Angelo Mathews will not be able to bowl against India during their ICC Champions Trophy match on Thursday.

To make matters worse, senior batsman Chamara Kapugedara also sustained a knee injury and hobbled out of the ground in considerable pain.

Cricket Manager Asanka Gurusinha informed that Mathews will not be bowling and it will certainly affect the balance of the side.

Mathews is coming back from hamstring injury.

"Angelo is playing against India but he will only be batting. He is still not fit enough to bowl. As far as Kapu (Kapugedara) is concerned, it looked bad and we are still not sure whether we can avail his services, Gurusinha said from the sidelines of the Sri Lankan training on the eve of India match.

It was learnt that Sri Lanka had already got two replacements, who were travelling with the team.

"We brought 17 players. We have a left-hander Dhanushka Gunathilake and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera," he said.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 7:17 PM IST