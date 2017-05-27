Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni, Kohli, Rahane Sweat it Out in Nets

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: India know they have a huge task in hand as they set out to defend their Champions Trophy crown. Playing in England has always been a challenge for sub continental teams and India have been no different.

The movement, the pace of the wicket have always troubled Indian batters in England although they managed to clinch this same tournament here last time.

As part of preparations the talismanic Indian batting line-up decided to hit the nets early on Saturday, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli having a go.

India start off their campaign on June 4 with a high-voltage group B encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the head to head record Pakistan are 2-1 ahead after 3 games and their captain Sarfraz Ahmed has already rung the alarm bells by saying they will be playing fearless cricket.

Kohli and his men next square off against Sri Lanka on June 8 and then they face South Africa two days later in Kennington Oval in a mouth watering clash for the fans. If India does make it to the semis, there is a high chance they can go the distance and therefore the preparations have already begun!

First Published: May 27, 2017, 9:33 AM IST