Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 1, 2017, 6:34 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni Tries His Hand at Bowling in Practice

MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen in a new avatar in training as he tried his hand at 'speedarm ball thrower' ahead of India's blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 on June 4.

The Indian team is leaving no stones unturned to get prepare themselves for their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan and are sweating it out in Birmingham.

In this latest video shared by the official handle of the BCCI, Dhoni is seen throwing the ball with the help of the speedarm cricket ball thrower. Virat Kohli was also seen standing at the non-striker's end when Dhoni was trying his hand at bowling.

The BCCI post read: "We have seen him bowling - and now @msdhoni is throwing with side-arm #TeamIndia #CT17 #INDvPAK"

Since touching down in England, the Men in Blue have been in good form in the two warm-up matches that they have played. Virat Kohli and his troops first beat New Zealand and then thrashed Bangladesh in the second match to announce their intentions for the tournament.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

First Published: June 1, 2017, 6:34 PM IST

