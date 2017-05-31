Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand - Strengths and Weaknesses

(Getty Images)

New Zealand enter the tournament as they often do - as the underdogs. The finalist of the 2015 ICC World Cup, New Zealand on their day can beat any other team, as they have often shown in the past. The conditions in England will suit their pace bowling attack, which is one of the most underrated in the tournament. They will also have good memories from the tournament, as they lifted the cup in 2000 - when the tournament was played in knock-out format - it remains there only ICC tournament to date.

They have a match-winner in every department, and aren't overly reliant on any single player. The core of the 2015 World Cup squad pretty much remains, except the enigmatic leader Brendon McCullum. But in Kane Williamson they have a more than able skipper.

Here we take a look at their strengths and weaknesses for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

STRENGTH

Fast Bowling

New Zealand has one of the strongest fast bowling line-ups, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Mitchell McClenegahan all looking in good form. Youngster Adam Milne is also there, in case Black Caps wish to go for an all-pace attack. They also have good all-rounders in the form of Corey Anderson, Colin De-Grandhomme and James Neesham, all three of them will be able to use the conditions and trouble the batsman. Captain Kane Williamson will have a selection headache, in choosing the best possible combination, but it's a headache he won't mind having.

Able Captain

In Kane Williamson, New Zealand has a captain with a good head on his shoulders. Williamson might not take as much limelight as few of the other skippers in the tournament, but in terms of skills, he is second to none. He has continuously proved himself in all conditions and against all opposition. He is coming into the tournament with good form under his belt from the IPL. He also commands the respect of the squad, and the team seems to be gelling well around him.

WEAKNESS

Inconsistent Middle-Order

One headache for Williamson will be the inconsistent middle-order, which can go boom or bust on any given day. Ross Taylor is the key batsman, but one problem is the failure to conversion his 50s into 100s. This means Williamson will have to play the anchor, and play as many overs as possible to ensure Kiwis post a big total. If Wiliamson gets out cheaply, New Zealand might well struggle to post or chase big totals.

Second Opener

Martin Guptill is sure to be one of the openers, but who will come out with him is still a mystery. Tom Latham has opened, but his runs seem to dry up at the top of the order. Against India in the warm-up, the team surprisingly opted for Luke Ronchi, who scored a well made 64, but he should have capitalised on the start.

TRUMP CARD

All-Rounders

New Zealand have some of the most explosive all-rounders in the form of Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neesham and Colin De Grandhomme. Not only are all three handy bowlers, but are big hitters of the cricket ball. Who can forget Corey Anderson hitting the fastest century - off just 36 balls - against West Indies, a record which was later eclipsed by AB De Villiers. Neesham and Grandhomme too are more than capable of clearing the boundary.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeetan Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

First Published: May 31, 2017, 5:11 PM IST