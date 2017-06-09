Bangladesh have pulled off a stunning win here in Cardiff. Nobody gave them a chance when they were reeling at 33/4 at one stage. But here they are with a win by five wickets and 16 balls to spare.

LATEST UPDATE: Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah slam centuries as Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets with 16 balls to spare.

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.