The players are back on the field and Tim Southee will bowl the first over of the innings. While Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

OUT: Horrible start for Bangladesh as in-form Tamim Iqbal falls on the second ball of the innings. Southee traps him plumb LBW. Tamim opted for DRS but even that went in favour of New Zealand.

Southee starts off well. But then Sabbir Rahman hits him for two back to back boundaries. Bangladesh need both batsmen to string a partnership here. They cannot afford to lose anymore wickets.

Out: Sabbir Rahman is gone now. What a delivery from Tim Southee. It was pitched up, Sabbir goes to defend it but the ball moves away at the last second takes the outside edge and is easily taken by the wicket-keeper

New Zealand bowlers are at the top at the moment. Another brilliant over from Trent Boult, gives away just one run.

Out: Southee has trapped Soumya Sarkar right in front of the stumps now. What a spell this is from the New Zealand veteran. The ball was pitched up and then moved in late. Soumya could not get his bat down in time. Replays show however, that the ball was going over the stumps. Soumya would consider himself unlucky.

Southee bowls yet another tidy over. Bangladesh are trying to just survive this spell from the pacer now.

Bangladesh are doing it in singles at the moment. They will look to weather this Southee storm and maybe then try to open up a bit. 265 suddenly is looking a far fetched dream for the Tigers.

Edged and dropped by Ross Taylor at slip. Mushfiqur Rahim survives. Taylor gets both hands to it but somehow manages to grass it. This should have been taken by the Kiwi.

Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan need to carry on till the 30th over atleast if Bangladesh are to get close to the target. One of them needs to hang on and get a hundred. But it won't be easy with three key players already back in the pavilion.

Four: Finally Mushfiqur gets hold of one from Milne. He heaves it over the bowlers head for a much needed boundary.

Out: And the very next delivery Milne has cleaned up the Bangladeshi. Fast and straight from the pacer and it has flooded through the defence of Mushfiqur Rahim who was starting to find his feet out in the middle.

Southee for the second time has been hit for two boundaries in an over. First Shakib al Hasan flicks one to the ropes and then Mahmudullah lofts one over midwicket. 11 runs have come of the 13th over.

Four: Neesham bowls a half-volley to Shakib Al Hasan who smashes it past mid off. Williamson gives it a chase but is beaten at the end. This shot should do Hasan's confidence a world of god.

Shakib and Mahmudullah are slowly trying to build a partnership. These two have to stay put and take Bangladesh close to 150. Otherwise it will be very difficult for the Tigers to pull this one off

Shakib and his partner looks settled now. They have had no problems in handling the New Zealand medium pacers so far. But 179 of 29 overs is still a tough task.

Four: Mahmudullah pulls one towards fine leg for a boundary. Short from Corey Anderson and the right hander was quick to pick his spot. Nicely timed.

Four: Don't know why New Zealand are trying the short stuff against these two. This time Shakib climbs on to a bouncer from Anderson and smashes it past mid on for a boundary. The Kiwis should try and attack the stumps again. They have been successful doing that.

These two Bangladesh batsmen are doing it easy now. They are running hard between the wickets and striking the occasional boundaries. Both are nearing their fifties. What an effort this has been to resurrect the innings.

Fifty: Shakib brings up his fifty and the partnership of 100 runs with a guide to third man. This has been a fine innings from the Bangladesh all-rounder. But the job isn't done yet. He has to carry on and get into triple figures.

Fifty: Mahmudullah brings up his fifty now by quickly scampering for a brace. Both batsmen look set now and New Zealand are having a tough time in stopping the flow of runs.

Mahmudullah hits Kane Williamson for a huge six in the third ball of the 32nd over. He charges down the track and lifts the ball over long off. Shakib too hits a delightful boundary to take 13 runs of the over.

Bangladesh now need less than hundred to win the game. This pair is proving to be their saviour after a disastrous start. At once stage they were reeling at 33/4.

Four: Short from Milne and Mahmudullah tries to hit in on the leg-side but manages to top edge it over the wicket-keeper for a boundary.

The Bangladesh pair have now put more than 150 runs for the fifth wicket. This is brilliant batting from these two. They have done it without taking much risks.

Bangladesh now need just 70 runs from the last 10 overs. Unless New Zealand pick up a wicket or two, the Tigers should do it easily.

Four: Williamson has brought back Southee in search of a wicket. But Shakib dances down the track and crunches one through the covers for a boundary. What a shot from the veteran.

Four: Mahmudullah tonks Santner for a boundary of the very first ball of the 42nd over. Bangladesh have the chase under control now.

Four: Mahmudullah plays the upper cut to perfection. What a shot from the right-hander. It's a short one from Neesham and Mahmudullah just guides it past third man.

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Because of this mammoth partnership between Shakib and Mahmudullah, Bangladesh are now favourites to win the match.

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.