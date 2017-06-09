Out: Just when Taylor was smashing a few to the ropes, he perishes. Taylor tries to sweep one from Taskin but only manages to top edge it till the fine leg fielder who takes an easy catch inside the circle.

Four: Delicately played by Nessham. Nothing wrong with the delivery from Rubel. But the left-hander deliberately plays it in the vacant slip area to pick up a boundary.

These two need to carry on if New Zealand are to go past the 280 mark. The wicket once again has looked flat and Bangladesh are a good batting unit so anything below 280 will be difficult to defend.

After two good balls in the 43rd over, Neesham gets hold off a Rubel Hossain bouncer and dispatches it to the ropes. He follows it up with another crunchy straight drive which too rockets to the fence.

Wicket: Neil Broom is gone now. The right-hander steps down the track trying to loft spinner Mosaddek Hossain but only manages to get the ball high up in the air. Tamim Iqbal takes a comfortable catch.

Wicket: Mosaddek strikes for the second time in the over. The ball keeps low and hits Corey Anderson right in front of the stumps. The umpire has no doubt but Anderson goes up for the review. The DRS also shows that the ball is hitting the wickets. New Zealand are now 229/6.

The 45th over is a brilliant one from the veteran Mashrafe Mortaza. The Bangladesh skipper gives away just four runs.

Wicket: This is brilliant bowling from Mosaddek. He sees Neesham dancing down the track and is quick enough to pull back the length. The left-hander misses it completely and it's an easy stumping for the wicket-keeper.

New Zealand are having trouble getting bat to ball at the moment. What a comeback this has been from Bangladesh. Rubel gives away just 3 runs in the 48th over

Wicket: Mustafizur has cleaned up Adam Milne with a peach of a yorker. Milne tried to hit it on the onside but the delivery slipped in between his legs and crashed on to the timber.

Four: Finally it is a boundary for New Zealand. Southee flicks one from Mustafizur to the boundary on the leg side. New Zealand need a few more of these in the last over.

Rubel Hossain gives away 8 off the last over. New Zealand finish with 265/8. What an effort it has been from the Bangladesh bowlers. At once stage NZ were looking as if they will get past 300 easily. But then Bangladesh took the game by the scruff of its neck.

The players are back on the field and Tim Southee will bowl the first over of the innings. While Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

OUT: Horrible start for Bangladesh as in-form Tamim Iqbal falls on the second ball of the innings. Southee traps him plumb LBW. Tamim opted for DRS but even that went in favour of New Zealand.

Southee starts off well. But then Sabbir Rahman hits him for two back to back boundaries. Bangladesh need both batsmen to string a partnership here. They cannot afford to lose anymore wickets.

Out: Sabbir Rahman is gone now. What a delivery from Tim Southee. It was pitched up, Sabbir goes to defend it but the ball moves away at the last second takes the outside edge and is easily taken by the wicket-keeper

New Zealand bowlers are at the top at the moment. Another brilliant over from Trent Boult, gives away just one run.

Out: Southee has trapped Soumya Sarkar right in front of the stumps now. What a spell this is from the New Zealand veteran. The ball was pitched up and then moved in late. Soumya could not get his bat down in time. Replays show however, that the ball was going over the stumps. Soumya would consider himself unlucky.

Southee bowls yet another tidy over. Bangladesh are trying to just survive this spell from the pacer now.

Bangladesh are doing it in singles at the moment. They will look to weather this Southee storm and maybe then try to open up a bit. 265 suddenly is looking a far fetched dream for the Tigers.

Edged and dropped by Ross Taylor at slip. Mushfiqur Rahim survives. Taylor gets both hands to it but somehow manages to grass it. This should have been taken by the Kiwi.

Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan need to carry on till the 30th over atleast if Bangladesh are to get close to the target. One of them needs to hang on and get a hundred. But it won't be easy with three key players already back in the pavilion.

Four: Finally Mushfiqur gets hold of one from Milne. He heaves it over the bowlers head for a much needed boundary.

Out: And the very next delivery Milne has cleaned up the Bangladeshi. Fast and straight from the pacer and it has flooded through the defence of Mushfiqur Rahim who was starting to find his feet out in the middle.

Southee for the second time has been hit for two boundaries in an over. First Shakib al Hasan flicks one to the ropes and then Mahmudullah lofts one over midwicket. 11 runs have come of the 13th over.

Four: Neesham bowls a half-volley to Shakib Al Hasan who smashes it past mid off. Williamson gives it a chase but is beaten at the end. This shot should do Hasan's confidence a world of god.

Shakib and Mahmudullah are slowly trying to build a partnership. These two have to stay put and take Bangladesh close to 150. Otherwise it will be very difficult for the Tigers to pull this one off

Shakib and his partner looks settled now. They have had no problems in handling the New Zealand medium pacers so far. But 179 of 29 overs is still a tough task.

Four: Mahmudullah pulls one towards fine leg for a boundary. Short from Corey Anderson and the right hander was quick to pick his spot. Nicely timed.

LATEST UPDATE: The Kiwis bowlers are on top of Bangladesh at the moment as they have picked up four wickets and runs too are hard to come by.

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.