Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Must-win Game

Debdoot: As we speak, it is raining in Cardiff and the match has been delayed. There will be an inspection at 10.45 am local time. Both sides will have their fingers crossed.
14:30(IST)
Pratik: Rain is in forecast for today, but it likely to get clearer by the time the game starts. Hopefully, we will have a full game without disruptions. Also, the game will be played on a fresh strip which has a tinge of green on it. Fast bowlers from both sides would love to have a bowl on such a surface.
14:25(IST)
Debdoot: I also have something to share with you Pratik. New Zealand have won three out of their five games here. And also Neil Broom averages 87.5 against Bangladesh. He will be looking to live upto his reputation again today.
14:20(IST)
Pratik: Debdoot, I have a piece of information for you. The last time Bangladesh played here in Cardiff they beat Australia in 2005. They would be looking to repeat those heroics again. They have most of their batsmen in form, and I wouldn't be surprised if they turn giant-killers once more today.
"The way we are playing the last two, three years, there's a lot of matches we have won and also a few matches we should have won but couldn't. We know if we can create chances we have to grab them and play hard," a confident Mortaza said on Thursday.
14:17(IST)
Debdoot: New Zealand came out second best in the last game against England, but they have already shown signs in the tournament that they are a force to reckon with. They almost had Australia on the mat in their campaign opener but then rain played spoiltsport and both outfits had to spilt the points. This game won't be an easy one for Bangladesh.
14:12(IST)
Pratik: This is a game for both teams to stay alive in the competition. Whoever, wins this will have a chance to qualify for the semifinals. However, if Australia beat England in the other group game then it's all over for both these sides. But this one promises to be an engaging contest.
14:08(IST)
Hi, I am Debdoot Das correspondent at Cricketnext, and I have with me my colleague Pratik Sagar. While I will be fighting New Zealand's case, Pratik will bat for Bangladesh
14:07(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview of the ninth game of the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Cardiff.
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has played down his side’s chances ahead of the key Group A clash against New Zealand. “Everyone knows that we can't win with our usual game. If we play extraordinary cricket, only then can we beat them. Before coming here, we knew it was always going to be tough. But if we create chances, we can beat any team on our day. Warming to his theme of not creating additional pressure on his team, Mortaza said, “If we can finish well tomorrow, it'll be really helpful for us as a group. We are all excited. We know our limitations. We know our strengths as well. If we keep thinking about our weaknesses, then we'll get into a negative mindset. So all we are focussing on how we can play to our strengths and deliver a win. This is all part of the learning curve," he said.
12:59(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the game between New Zealand and Bangladesh from Cardiff. Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track. Both teams need to win this game to have any chances of qualifying as England have already qualified as the top team.
New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh's second game against Australia was washed off.
Conditions
Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.
Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.