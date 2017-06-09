Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Ronchi, Guptill Take Strike

14:20(IST)

Pratik: Debdoot, I have a piece of information for you. The last time Bangladesh played here in Cardiff they beat Australia in 2005. They would be looking to repeat those heroics again. They have most of their batsmen in form, and I wouldn't be surprised if they turn giant-killers once more today.

"The way we are playing the last two, three years, there's a lot of matches we have won and also a few matches we should have won but couldn't. We know if we can create chances we have to grab them and play hard," a confident Mortaza said on Thursday.