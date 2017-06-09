Four: A crunchy drive from Williamson through the offside. Mustafizur once again bowls a half-volley, Williamson plants his front foot down the pitch and strikes it through the covers. This is a treat to watch.

Taylor and Williamson have steadied the New Zealand ship for now. The run-rate has dipped below six but if these too carry on till the 35th over picking it up won't be a problem.

Four: Williamson plays another delightful drive down the ground. Mustafizur is again guilty of bowling it too full and the Kiwi skipper pumps it with power and timing. However, the bowler comes back well and gives away just six runs of the over.

50: Kane Williamson brings up yet another ODI half-century. In this tournament, Williamson slammed a century in the first match, a fifty in the second and now another half-century. The Kiwi skipper is once again leading from the front.

Ross Taylor too is moving his innings along slowly and steadily. Off 44 deliveries that he has faced, the right hander has scored 37 runs which includes four boundaries. He is proving to be the perfect partner for Kane Williamson.

Williamson and Taylor are milking the Bangladeshi bowling really well at the moment. Singles and Doubles are coming very easily while there is an occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Four: Really really poor delivery from Shakib as he bowled short and towards the leg-stump and Ross Taylor bludgeoned the ball towards the fine leg boundary.

OUT: Terrible judgment from Williamson as he wanted to run while the ball went straight into the hands of the fine leg fielder. Taylore said no and Williamson was in no man's land and he gets run-out for 57.

Fifty: Taylor has played really well to get to his half-century. He must now carry on till the end of the innings. If he stays NZ will easily get over 300.

Out: Just when Taylor was smashing a few to the ropes, he perishes. Taylor tries to sweep one from Taskin but only manages to top edge it till the fine leg fielder who takes an easy catch inside the circle.

Four: Delicately played by Nessham. Nothing wrong with the delivery from Rubel. But the left-hander deliberately plays it in the vacant slip area to pick up a boundary.

These two need to carry on if New Zealand are to go past the 280 mark. The wicket once again has looked flat and Bangladesh are a good batting unit so anything below 280 will be difficult to defend.

After two good balls in the 43rd over, Neesham gets hold off a Rubel Hossain bouncer and dispatches it to the ropes. He follows it up with another crunchy straight drive which too rockets to the fence.

Wicket: Neil Broom is gone now. The right-hander steps down the track trying to loft spinner Mosaddek Hossain but only manages to get the ball high up in the air. Tamim Iqbal takes a comfortable catch.

Wicket: Mosaddek strikes for the second time in the over. The ball keeps low and hits Corey Anderson right in front of the stumps. The umpire has no doubt but Anderson goes up for the review. The DRS also shows that the ball is hitting the wickets. New Zealand are now 229/6.

The 45th over is a brilliant one from the veteran Mashrafe Mortaza. The Bangladesh skipper gives away just four runs.

Wicket: This is brilliant bowling from Mosaddek. He sees Neesham dancing down the track and is quick enough to pull back the length. The left-hander misses it completely and it's an easy stumping for the wicket-keeper.

New Zealand are having trouble getting bat to ball at the moment. What a comeback this has been from Bangladesh. Rubel gives away just 3 runs in the 48th over

Wicket: Mustafizur has cleaned up Adam Milne with a peach of a yorker. Milne tried to hit it on the onside but the delivery slipped in between his legs and crashed on to the timber.

Four: Finally it is a boundary for New Zealand. Southee flicks one from Mustafizur to the boundary on the leg side. New Zealand need a few more of these in the last over.

Rubel Hossain gives away 8 off the last over. New Zealand finish with 265/8. What an effort it has been from the Bangladesh bowlers. At once stage NZ were looking as if they will get past 300 easily. But then Bangladesh took the game by the scruff of its neck.

The players are back on the field and Tim Southee will bowl the first over of the innings. While Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

OUT: Horrible start for Bangladesh as in-form Tamim Iqbal falls on the second ball of the innings. Southee traps him plumb LBW. Tamim opted for DRS but even that went in favour of New Zealand.

Southee starts off well. But then Sabbir Rahman hits him for two back to back boundaries. Bangladesh need both batsmen to string a partnership here. They cannot afford to lose anymore wickets.

Out: Sabbir Rahman is gone now. What a delivery from Tim Southee. It was pitched up, Sabbir goes to defend it but the ball moves away at the last second takes the outside edge and is easily taken by the wicket-keeper

(Getty Images)

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.