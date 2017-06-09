This is great bowling from Mortaza. He doesnot have that pace he used to have some five years back but still manages to extract movement of the surface. He gives away just one run of the 3rd over.

New Zealand have now started to get a grip on the game after a few quiet overs from Mortaza. Guptill has hit the rival captain for two successive boundaries which include a huge six. The duo have got the Kiwis off to a bit of a flier.

Taskin Ahmed started off the sixth over well, by giving away just one run of the first delivery but then bowls juicy half-volley to Ronchi who strikes it away through the covers for a boundary. However, he comes back by hurling two more good deliveries.

Four: Guptill spanks one from Mashrafe through the packed offside field. It was short from the pacer and Guptill punched it off his backfoot.

Out: Taskin Ahmed digs one into the pitch and Ronchi mistimes his pull shot. The ball lobs to the mid off fielder who accepts it gleefully. Bangladesh have struck. They have been rewarded for being persistent with the leather.

Four: The wicket hasn't bogged down Williamson, who slams one from Mortaza to the ropes. It was short and wide and deserved the treatment from the New Zealand skipper.

After going for just one run in the first three deliveries Taskin errs in line and Williamson smashes him through the covers for a boundary. But the bowler comes back well with just a run of the last two balls.

These two New Zealand batsmen have to stay there for a while if they are to get to a huge total. Once set, the duo can be destructive against any opposition.

Out: Rubel Hossain strikes. It's a length ball from the right-arm pacer which swings back a little and hits Guptill on the pads. The batsman asks his partner Williamson at the other end but then walks back to the pavilion. This is a big wicket for the Tigers.

Taylor has started off well with two back to back boundaries against Taskin Ahmed. Two half-volleys and both were put away in style by the veteran NZ right-hander

Spin introduced by Bangladesh. Shakib al Hasan has straightway found his length and line and has given away just six runs of his first over. No turn on offer though.

Four: Taylor goes for a paddle sweep. Shakib goes up in appeal but the umpire isn't interested. The ball trickles to the ropes beating te man at fine leg.

Four: A crunchy drive from Williamson through the offside. Mustafizur once again bowls a half-volley, Williamson plants his front foot down the pitch and strikes it through the covers. This is a treat to watch.

Taylor and Williamson have steadied the New Zealand ship for now. The run-rate has dipped below six but if these too carry on till the 35th over picking it up won't be a problem.

Four: Williamson plays another delightful drive down the ground. Mustafizur is again guilty of bowling it too full and the Kiwi skipper pumps it with power and timing. However, the bowler comes back well and gives away just six runs of the over.

50: Kane Williamson brings up yet another ODI half-century. In this tournament, Williamson slammed a century in the first match, a fifty in the second and now another half-century. The Kiwi skipper is once again leading from the front.

Ross Taylor too is moving his innings along slowly and steadily. Off 44 deliveries that he has faced, the right hander has scored 37 runs which includes four boundaries. He is proving to be the perfect partner for Kane Williamson.

Williamson and Taylor are milking the Bangladeshi bowling really well at the moment. Singles and Doubles are coming very easily while there is an occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Four: Really really poor delivery from Shakib as he bowled short and towards the leg-stump and Ross Taylor bludgeoned the ball towards the fine leg boundary.

OUT: Terrible judgment from Williamson as he wanted to run while the ball went straight into the hands of the fine leg fielder. Taylore said no and Williamson was in no man's land and he gets run-out for 57.

Fifty: Taylor has played really well to get to his half-century. He must now carry on till the end of the innings. If he stays NZ will easily get over 300.

Out: Just when Taylor was smashing a few to the ropes, he perishes. Taylor tries to sweep one from Taskin but only manages to top edge it till the fine leg fielder who takes an easy catch inside the circle.

Four: Delicately played by Nessham. Nothing wrong with the delivery from Rubel. But the left-hander deliberately plays it in the vacant slip area to pick up a boundary.

These two need to carry on if New Zealand are to go past the 280 mark. The wicket once again has looked flat and Bangladesh are a good batting unit so anything below 280 will be difficult to defend.

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.