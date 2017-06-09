We're going to have a delayed start here at Cardiff with pitch inspection happening at 10.45 am. We will keep you updated with further info! pic.twitter.com/psXqAG7sxn

Debdoot and Pratik: This is all we have from the preview. See you guys when the match starts with LIVE blog of the game from Cardiff.

Toss is coming up in sometime. Both teams look ready for the do or die game. Hopefully there will be no more interruptions.

New Zealand have won the toss and chose to bat. Mashrafe says it doesn't matter as they would have bowled on this wicket. Here are the teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi(wk), Kane Williamson(captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult ​Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(captain), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

The teams are coming out for the anthems. We are just minutes away from the start of the game.

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi are making their way out to the center. Both batsmen have struggled to get going in the competition and it will be a perfect platform for them to get some runs under their belt.

Mashrafe Mortaza has been right on the money in the first over. It is swinging a bit and he has bowled it on the right channel. The other Bangladeshi pacers should try and emulate the same. Just one run of the first six balls.

Two delightful cover drives from Guptill have New Zealand up and running. Mustafizur has been guilty of pitching it too full and the burly right-hander has made him pay. But he comes back by bowling three dots in the over.

This is great bowling from Mortaza. He doesnot have that pace he used to have some five years back but still manages to extract movement of the surface. He gives away just one run of the 3rd over.

New Zealand have now started to get a grip on the game after a few quiet overs from Mortaza. Guptill has hit the rival captain for two successive boundaries which include a huge six. The duo have got the Kiwis off to a bit of a flier.

Taskin Ahmed started off the sixth over well, by giving away just one run of the first delivery but then bowls juicy half-volley to Ronchi who strikes it away through the covers for a boundary. However, he comes back by hurling two more good deliveries.

Four: Guptill spanks one from Mashrafe through the packed offside field. It was short from the pacer and Guptill punched it off his backfoot.

Out: Taskin Ahmed digs one into the pitch and Ronchi mistimes his pull shot. The ball lobs to the mid off fielder who accepts it gleefully. Bangladesh have struck. They have been rewarded for being persistent with the leather.

Four: The wicket hasn't bogged down Williamson, who slams one from Mortaza to the ropes. It was short and wide and deserved the treatment from the New Zealand skipper.

After going for just one run in the first three deliveries Taskin errs in line and Williamson smashes him through the covers for a boundary. But the bowler comes back well with just a run of the last two balls.

These two New Zealand batsmen have to stay there for a while if they are to get to a huge total. Once set, the duo can be destructive against any opposition.

Out: Rubel Hossain strikes. It's a length ball from the right-arm pacer which swings back a little and hits Guptill on the pads. The batsman asks his partner Williamson at the other end but then walks back to the pavilion. This is a big wicket for the Tigers.

Taylor has started off well with two back to back boundaries against Taskin Ahmed. Two half-volleys and both were put away in style by the veteran NZ right-hander

Spin introduced by Bangladesh. Shakib al Hasan has straightway found his length and line and has given away just six runs of his first over. No turn on offer though.

Four: Taylor goes for a paddle sweep. Shakib goes up in appeal but the umpire isn't interested. The ball trickles to the ropes beating te man at fine leg.

Four: A crunchy drive from Williamson through the offside. Mustafizur once again bowls a half-volley, Williamson plants his front foot down the pitch and strikes it through the covers. This is a treat to watch.

Taylor and Williamson have steadied the New Zealand ship for now. The run-rate has dipped below six but if these too carry on till the 35th over picking it up won't be a problem.

LATEST UPDATE: Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are now building a solid platform for Kiwis to post a big total in the match.

NZ vs BAN Preview New Zealand should have the edge over Bangladesh when it comes to local knowledge given their 87-run defeat by England in Cardiff on Tuesday. England are already into the last four and Australia will join them there if they defeat the tournament hosts in the final Group A fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday. With rain washing away their first game against Australia and England handing them a thrashing in their second game, New Zealand gear up to face Bangladesh in their last group game in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh too have had an unfortunate run in the series. After being defeated by England in the first game, Bangladesh’s second game against Australia was washed off.

Conditions

Rain is forecast in Cardiff early on Friday. Both teams may look to bat first despite the rain threats as the records suggest that teams batting first have mostly won here. A fresh wicket will be used for this game with grass on the track.

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.