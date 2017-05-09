Champions Trophy 2017: No Starting Spot For Jonny Bairstow, Says Eoin Morgan

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow's impressive knock against Ireland is unlikely to earn him a Champions Trophy starting spot as the one-day side will stick with its regular batting lineup, captain Eoin Morgan has said.
Bairstow, batting at number five, hit 72 off 44 deliveries to help England wrap up a 2-0 series victory over the Irish at Lord's on Sunday.
With first-choice keeper-batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes due to arrive back from the Indian Premier League, Morgan believes England would not be able to field another specialist batsman in their final 11.
"We've a really strong batting lineup, particularly when Stokes, Chris Woakes and Buttler come back in. I'm not sure about justifying an out-and-out batter at seven.
All-rounder Moeen Ali offers another off-spinning option in England's 15-man squad and Morgan is keen to use him ahead of Bairstow to bring more stability to the hosts who will start their campaign on June 1 against Bangladesh at The Oval.
"But planning towards the tournament, we envisage better weather and slower pitches so we'll need slower bowlers potentially."
Bairstow scored a career-best 174 for Yorkshire against Durham last week in the One-Day Cup to add to his already impressive numbers in the test format, with 1,470 runs at an average of 58 last year - the most ever by a wicketkeeper.