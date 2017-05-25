Champions Trophy 2017: Analysis - Pakistan - Strengths and Weaknesses

Pakistan Cricket Team. (Getty Images)

Pakistan have never won the ICC Champions Trophy since the inception of the tournament in 1998 and they will look break their duck in the 2017 edition of the championship. Pakistan are currently ranked sixth in the world and their low ranking can be attributed to the the fact that they have played just 19 ODIs (won 8) since 2016.

Also, Pakistan's qualification into the tournament was in doubt early on as because of their low rankings and they were involved in a battle with West Indies for a spot. However, the 1992 world champions managed to scrape through and have named a competitive side which will look to surprise few teams in the competition.

Here is a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Pakistan Team and who could be their possible trump card.

STRENGTHS

1. MIDDLE ORDER

Pakistan's middle-order is marshalled by the likes of Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez who have been in good nick recently. While Hafeez (201 runs in 3 matches) finished as the leading run-scorer in the ODI series against West Indies recently, Malik was the second highest run-getter with 163 runs in 3 matches.

However, over the years, these two haven't performed at their optimum in England. While Malik has only scored 246 runs on 17 matches, Hafeez has done little better with 383 runs in 17 matches. Both will be eager to correct their stats and looking at their current form, they are more than capable of doing so.

2. PACE DUO

Pakistan's pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali have been sensational form over the past few months in limited overs format of the game. Since making his debut for Pakistan, Ali has scalped 29 wickets in just 16 matches. While as for Amir, since making a return from his ban, he has picked up 25 wickets in 17 ODI for Pakistan.

The duo were in good form against West Indies recently as well, with Ali picking up 6 wickets in 3 matches and Amir took five in as many matches.

WEAKNESSES

1. FORM OF WAHAB RIAZ & JUNAID KHAN

Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan are two of the most experienced bowlers in the Pakistan squad and they are familiar with the conditions in England. However, their respective form over the past year or so hasn't been upto the mark and remains a cause of concern for the team.

Since 2016, Riaz has only picked up 9 wickets in 11 matches and his economy rate has also been above 6. The same can be said about Junaid as well he has featured in 6 ODI's for Pakistan in 2017 and has picked up 8 wickets.

2. INEXPERIENCE

Pakistan have named a young squad for the tournament and while it could be a masterstroke as youngsters play without fear, the decision to do so can also backfire spectacularly. The likes of Shahdab Khan (3 ODIs), Fakhar Zaman (0 ODIs) and Fahim Ashraf (uncapped) have played a combined total of just three ODIs.

While Shahdab has been called into the squad in place of star spinner Yasir Shah, who was in great form in the Test series in West Indies (25 wickets in 3 matches). This itself will put the 18-year-old under lot of scrutiny. While it must be noted that these youngsters won't play every match for Pakistan, but whenever they do get a chance the pressure to perform will always be on their young shoulders.

TRUMP CARD

Pakistan's 22 year-old wonder-kid Babar Azam is undoubtedly the team's x-factor player and is being touted for big things in England. Azam usually draws comparison with Indian superstar Virat Kohli because of his consistency in the 50-over format. Since 2016, Azam has smashed 1092 runs in just 19 matches at an average of almost 60. While he has also slammed five centuries in the process. Against West Indies too, he was good nick and was one of the top-scorers for Pakistan with 154 runs in 3 matches.

Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan

Schedule

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 7: Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham, 6:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 12: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:55 AM IST