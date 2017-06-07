Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Vs South Africa - Live Preview

Hello everyone, and welcome to our LIVE preview of the seventh game between Pakistan and South Africa at Birmingham.

I am Debdoot, correspondent at Cricketnext who will be batting for South Africa and my colleague Pratik will be arguing for Pakistan today.

Pratik: Pakistan will surely look to gets their acts together in this high-voltage game. If they lose today, their hopes of a semi-final berth will also be dashed.

Debdoot: I don't think Pakistan have a chance against this South African side Pratik. Remember the last game? The Proteas made a huge statement by beating Sri Lanka by 96 runs. Also, South Africa's head to head record looks good, as they have won 47 out of the 72 ODI that these two sides have played against each other.

Pratik: For your information Debdoot, Pakistan have beaten South Africa in three of their last four ODIs. Now that is a cause of worry for the Proteas isn't it?

Debdoot: But Pratik, South Africa have won both previous meetings with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Remember the Edgbaston game in the last edition? Gosh! Does it still hurt my friend?

Pratik: This one is a new game and Pakistan are coming off a defeat. They will surely give it their all. Also, reports say Junaid Khan will be playing in place of Wahab Riaz. The left-arm seamer can be deadly in such conditions.

Debdoot: But then we have the likes of Hashim Amla and De Kock at the top of the order. They won't yield that easily. Amla has surpassed 50 thrice in his last four innings in England. If he gets going again, Pakistan can be thrown out of the game early.

Pratik: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has confirmed that Fakhar Zaman is set to open the innings and will replace Ahmed Shahzad. I have heard a lot of positives about the left-handed batsman. Hopefully he will grab this opportunity with both hands.

Debdoot: Pratik, I have some good news. There's no rainfall scheduled for today and hopefully we will get a full game in. This will be exciting. The 'Green Brigades' fighting it out.

Pratik: I believe they will be using the same pitch which was used during an earlier game. Now, this might help the spinners. As it can turn and grip a little.

Hello everyone, and welcome to our LIVE preview of the seventh game between Pakistan and South Africa at Birmingham.

(Getty Images)

Pakistan are all set to take on an inform South African team in Birmingham in what promises to be another exciting encounter in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.