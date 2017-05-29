Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma Takes to Net Sessions

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: There were a few eyebrows raised when Indian opener Rohit Sharma did not take the flight to UK on Friday along with the rest of the squad for the Champions Trophy. Reports surfaced stating that the flamboyant right-hander had stayed back for a family wedding.

He therefore missed the first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday but now he has finally reached London. Well, if you are late, you seldom have time to rest. Rohit had to show up for pratice early on Monday. BCCI Tweeted a picture of him, captioning 'The Hitman is BACK #TeamIndia #CT17 - @ImRo45'. The whole team would now want him to get into his groove by getting some runs in the second warm up outing against Bangladesh.

Not only Rohit, BCCI posted a photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli too who was seen gearing up to take stance in the nets. Kohli looked in good touch in the first warm-up on Sunday where he notched a fifty but then heavy rains stopped play. India were declared winners by 45 via D/L method.

If India are to go the distance once again in this edition, they would need both these world class batters to be at the top of their game. They have some crucial group fixtures against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa and if these two fire, the semis won't be too far fetched a dream.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 3:57 PM IST