Champions Trophy 2017: SA vs SL - Star of the Match - Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla (Getty Images)

Star opener Hashim Amla struck a magnificent century as South Africa dismantled Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their tournament opener at the Oval in London on Saturday.

Amla reached his half-century off 53 balls and brought up his 25th ODI century in 112 balls. Amla hit just five fours and two sixes for his 103 and faced 115 deliveries in a relatively slow innings according to his own very high standards.

The 34-year-old also became the fastest batsman to score 25 centuries in ODIs, having achieved the milestone in his 151st innings. Also, this was his fifth hundred against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format of the game.

"It's scary, the amount of runs Hashim has piled on in his short career, hopefully many more to come," said skipper AB De Villiers after South Africa's victory.

Quinton de Kock fell early, but Amla and Faf Du Plessis put on a brilliant partnership to take the Proteas out of danger. The duo shared a 145-run stand for the second wicket which proved to be crucial in the end.

Amla was finally dismissed for 103 runs in the 43rd over of the innings but he had done his job by done. Amla brilliantly anchored the innings and was instrumental in the Proteas scoring a daunting total of 299 in their designated 50 overs.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 11:19 PM IST