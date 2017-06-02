Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan & Umesh Spend Time with Family

Photo Credit: Shikhar Dhawan/ Instagram

New Delhi: Thanks to the hectic schedule, Indian cricketers hardly get to spend time with their families. But with the wives and children travelling with the players in England, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Umesh Yadav took time out to have a quiet dinner with their families.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted a picture from Thursday night’s dinner where Dhawan is accompanied by his wife, son, Umesh and Umesh’s wife.

The post read: “Enjoying dinner with @umeshyaadav and his wife #Family bonding😊😊👍🏼👍🏼.”

With the Indians set to clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian team has been sweating it out in Edgbaston.

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much.

While fans wait with bated breath for the high-intensity clash on June 4, even India opener Dhawan announced on Thursday that he is counting the day before the two teams clash at Edgbaston.

His post read: “Eyes all set on d ball...cant wait for d big match on 4th..😊👍🏼💪🏼🙏🏼.”

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

