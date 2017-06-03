Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Champions Trophy 2017: SL vs SA - Turning Point - Imran Tahir's Spell

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: June 3, 2017, 11:21 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2017: SL vs SA - Turning Point - Imran Tahir's Spell

Imran Tahir. (Getty Images)

Imran Tahir again proved why he is one of the finest limited overs bowler as he turned the match on his head as soon as he came into the attack.

Sri Lankan was going well, with Tharanga attacking and getting more than 7 runs in the initial overs.

When the initial wickets were lost, and middle order looked to rebuild, that was the time South African captain AB De Villiers decided to introduce Tahir into the attack.

He got two wickets in his first over only, dismissing the dangerous Chandimal and big hitting Kapugedera.

When these two batsmen went, the core of the Sri Lankan middle order was removed, exposing the fragile lower order.

There was no coming back for the Islanders after that, as South African bowling showed its quality.

Tahir ended with 4 wickets, and also picked the man-of-the-match award for his performance. He also got one run-out to his name with the direct hit.

The leg-spinner is one of South Africa's key weapon going ahead into the tournament, and will play a key role going forward for the Proteas.

champions trophy 2017Imran TahirSouth AfricaSouth Africa Sri Lankasri lankaturning point
First Published: June 3, 2017, 11:00 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking