Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka from Oval.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field. Here are the two teams:

"We would have bowled first as well, but we've prepared well for this game." - AB de Villiers #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/h1WxdPmCc9

SL have won the toss and will bowl first. #SLvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/f0Qn2TXB8y

SL Players will be wearing black arm bands as a mark of #respect for lives lost in widespread flooding catastrophe in SL. #SLvSA #CT17

Mathews is said to have failed a late fitness Test. He could only bat and not bowl. Probably the reason why he pulled out of this encounter.

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are walking out to take strike. One of the best opening combinations in modern day cricket.

Quiet start from the South Africans. They have been very watchful so far.

De Kock wrapped on the pads and Sri Lanka have gone for the review. It looks close! But it's gone with the umpire's call. Not out given. De Kock survives.

Sri Lankan bowlers have been right on the money. No freebies for the South Africans so far. Just 11 on the board after 4 overs.

This is one of the slowest starts that South Africa have got off to in recent times. No hits to the fence so far.

Boundary: Finally De Kock gets one to the ropes. Short and wide from Malinga and the left-hander smashes that one with disdain.

Both South African openers have been reluctant to play the big shots, thus they have only 27 on the board after 8 overs.

The bowlers have been backed up by some quality fielding. This time Kapugedra dives to his left to stop a certain boundary.

Boundary: Lakmal strays in line and Amla flicks him over the top for a delightful four.

Four: Top shot from De Kock. It's a full delivery on his legs and he whips it past mid on for a boundary.

A rather cautious start from the South African openers, credit to Sri Lanka seamers too as they have kept things tight.

WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep strikes. great delivery. Going away from the bat, De Kock pokes at it, and gets a nick. Taken by Dickwell behind the stumps. De Kock goes for 23 off 43 deliveries.

FOUR! Width from Prasanna, and Amla cuts it behind point for a boundary!

Three runs from the first over after drinks.. Batsman struggling with their timing here

DROPPED!! Du Plessis top edges one, and Malinga completely mis-judges it at the fine leg boundary, steps on the rope then steps forward and drops it Du Plessis was batting on 8.

SIX! Amla goes over the top, and times it perfectly. Straight over long off boundary

FOUR! Du Plessis sweeps and finds the square boundary. Great shot, both players starting to step on the gas a bit!

100 up for Proteas in the 22nd over. They have slowly got the run rate up, getting the second 50 in just 47 balls.

FOUR! Misfield at backward point, and the ball reaches the boundary. Third boundary for Amla

Malinga comes back into the attack..

FOUR! Malinga is greeted with a boudnary by Amla, on the pads and that's bad bowling with fine leg up. Amla just places it towards the boundary

FOUR! This time Du Plessis goes over the mid-wicket fielder, and finds the boundary. Smart cricket from him

SIX! Amla comes down the track, and hoinks it over mid-wicket for a big one. Superb timing again on that one

FOUR! Du Plessis pulls one wide of mid-on, and to the mid-wicket boundary!

50! Du Plessis reaches his half century from just 52 balls. Been a busy innings from him.

South Africa happy with the singles on offer from Sri Lanka, is this the calm before a certain De Villiers storm?

It's drinks here after 30 overs, and South Africa are comfortably placed at 163/1

FOUR! Du Plessis hits it over the sjort cover fielder to find the boundary.. first one after drinks break.

FOUR! On the pads, and Amla hits it over the in-field, and finds the boundary behind square leg.

Just three runs coming from that over, good one for Sri Lanka, bowled by Prasanna.

FOUR! Du Plessis cuts hard, and the point fielder jump, but he has no chance. Hit hard, and straight to the boundary

WICKET! Du Plessis goes for the pull, but short mid-wicket takes a super diving catch. He misses his ton - dismissed for 70. It was Chandimal who took the catch.

WICKET! Big one, captain De Villiers departs. Prasanna gets the big wicket. De Villiers goes for the pull, but it gets the edge and loops to Kapugedera who takes a simple catch at short cover.

SIX! Millers comes down the track, and hits it over the long off boundary. Goes for the maximum.

No boundaries in the last couple of overs for South Africa, as we start the last 10 overs of the innings.

100! Another ton for Amla, off 112 balls. His 25th ODI Hundred. He will now be looking to accelerate..

WICKET! Miller departs, he tries to go for the big one, gets a top edge and is taken at third man. Prassana takes the catch.

WICKET! Run Out! Amla goes for a quick double, but he looks to be way short here. Aleem Dar raises his finger without even referring to third umpire. Amla was short, despite a dive

Not going according to the script for South Africa, they will be looking for some big hits from Morris & Duminy

FOUR! Cut hard by Morris, and it goes behind point for a boundary. No chance for the third man fielder there.

FOUR! Morris times it through the covers, beats the inner ring and finds the boundary

FOUR! Duminy opens the face of the bat to guide the ball past the wicket-keeper for a four

FOUR! Duminy gets an edge, and it races past the wicket-keeper for another boundary

FOUR! Duminy brings the scoop out and its beautifully executed. Over short fine leg's head for a four.

WICKET! Morris is run out, hits straight to midoff and decides to run, Tharanga has to hit the stumps, and he does it easily. Morris goes for 20

FOUR! Duminy guides it through the point region for a boundary. Much needed for South Africa.

FOUR AND SIX! Finally a boundary for South Africa in the death over, Duminy times one straight down the ground. Hits the next one over mid-wicket for a six!

South Africa finish on 299/6. Sri Lanka still in the game, Proteas will be disappointed as they couldn't go big in the death overs. Some fine bowling from Sri Lanka seamers.

South Africa finish on 299/6. Sri Lanka still in the game, Proteas will be disappointed as they couldn't go big in the death overs. Some fine bowling from Sri Lanka seamers.

Sri Lankan openers - Dickwella and Tharanga - have gotten off to a safe start.

FOUR! First boundary of Sri Lankan innings comes off Dickwella's bat, makes room and lifts the ball over the cover boundary.

DROPPED! Rabada drops a simple caught and bowl chance, Tharanga was looking for the pull, it hit him high on the bat and just loops, Rabada who was in his follow through makes a complete mess.

FOUR! Dickwella seems to be deploying a strategy here, again gives himself some room and hits it over the circle for a boundary.

FOUR! Now, Dickwella goes on the backfoot and hits over the onside for another boundary.

DROPPED! Rabada drops another one, more tough than the first one, he was again on his follow through and the ball was low - near his ankle. Hits the palm and pops out. Dickwella was on 21

FOUR! Parnell slips onto the pads, and Dickwella just gets bat onto it, and it races to the fine leg boundary for a four

FOUR! Too short from Parnell, and Tharanga brings out the pull shot. Goes to the boundary in front of square for a four.

SIX! Dickwella hits Rabada for the maximum, length ball and its whipped over mid-wicket for a six

FOUR! Just punched through the covers for a four, perfect timing from Tharanga!

FOUR! Another one, this time Tharanga pulls off the backfoot. The Sri Lankan openers seem to be in a hurry here

WICKET! This time Dickwella departs, Morkel strikes in his first over. Dickwella again tries to go big, gets a top edge and is safely caught at third man by Parnell

FOUR! Mendis gets off the mark with a boundary, Morkel pitches it in short, and Mendis quickly goes to his backfoot and pulls it for a boundary

FOUR! What timing from Tharanga! Places it through the covers for a four

FOUR! Tharanga now moves to the backfoot, and pulls it wide off mid on for another boundary!

WICKET! Mendis trying to flick it off his legs, but De Villiers times the jump perfectly to takes a catch at short mid-wicket.

FOUR! Width offered from Morkel, and Chandimal takes full advantage. He cuts it through point for a four

Tahir comes into the attack....

WICKET! Chandimal will have to go back, thanks to De Villiers moment of genius, he dives and the ball deflects, SL try to steal a single and De Villiers hits the stumps. He was mid-air while throwing. As the old saying goes, never run off a misfield!

WICKET! Tahir gets Kapugedera first ball. Its the googly, comes back and hits Kapugedera right in front of the stumps. As plumb as it gets. Kapugedera goes for a duck

50! Tharanga reaches his half-century from 59 balls. Sri Lanka will need him to stay till the end if they are to have any chance of winning this one

FOUR! Perera finds the boundary, sweeps Duminy behind square leg for a four

FOUR! Tahir pitches it in short, and Tharanga easily pulls it for a boudnary towards mid-wicket

WICKET! Tahir gets another one, nothing shot from Tharanga. Tries to go over short extra cover, but Miller is there in the deep, and completes a simple catch,

WICKET! Gunaratne goes, and Tahir gets his third wicket. Another soft dismissal. Trying to go through the covers, doesn't get it from the middle. East catch for Parnell in the covers. Gunaratne dismissed for 4.

FOUR! Much needed boundary for Sri Lanka, Tahir balls it too short, and Perera gets on top of the bounce to pull it to the fine leg boundary

SIX! Prasanna gets one off the middle from Morris,a big heave over mid-wicket and it goes all the way

FOUR! Short ball, and Perrera gets some bat on it. Goes past the keeper and fine of fine leg for a four. Perrera moves to 38

WICKET! Prasanna departs for 13, Morris gets one to come back in and it hits Prasanna on top of the knee role. Crashing into stumps, and is given out

WICKET! Tahir gets the run-out this time, confusion between Lakmal and Perrera, and Tahir directly hits the stumps. Lakmal is way short off his crease. Goes for a duck

WICKET! Rabada gets his first wicket, Malinga gets an inside edge and the ball clatters onto the stumps! Malinga dismissed for 1

FOUR! Pradeep just chips one over the inner circle, it makes its way to the boundary

WICKET! Tahir gets the final wicket as well, gives it a bit of flight, Pradeep tries to go over the top, but its an easy catch for Duminy at long on! South Africa win by 96 runs

Getty Images

Full Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2017 encounter between South Africa and Sri Lanka with our LIVE blog.

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday.

The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.

But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.