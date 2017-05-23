Champions Trophy 2017: Through The Pages of History

India celebrates after winning the trophy in 2013. (Getty Images)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is all set to start from June 1. Here we take a look back at past winners, some memorable moments and few fine performances from the years gone by.

1998 (ICC Knock Out Tournament) Winner- South Africa

This was the inaugural tournament, and it was played in a knock-out format. South Africa won the tournament, and it remains the only ICC tournament which the team has won till date. All the matches were played in the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India managed to reach the semi-final, after beating Australia in the first round. Tendulkar scored a memorable ton against the Aussies, as India reached 307 before dismissing Australia for 263. India lost to West Indies in the semi-final.

In the final, South Africa defeated West Indies by 3 runs, with Jacques Kallis taking 5 wickets. Kallis was also named the player of the tournament.

2000 (ICC Knock Out Tournament) Winner - New Zealand

India was one of the best performing sides in the tournament, and under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly managed to reach the final before losing to New Zealand in a tight contest. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan made their India debut, and played a pivotal role for the team in the tournament. The tournament also had a pre-quarter final stage, with eleven total teams taking part.

The tournament was New Zealand's first major final appearance, which they managed to win. It remains the only ICC tournament which the country has won.

2002 (ICC Champions Trophy) Joint Winners - India/Sri Lanka

The third edition of the tournament was renamed as Champions Trophy, and was supposed to be held in India but was shifted to Sri Lanka after government refused to give it tax exemption. The teams were divided into four groups of three teams each, with the winners progressing to the semifinal.

India faced South Africa in the semifinal, and at one stage it seemed South Africa would cruise home. But Herschelle Gibbs was forced to retire due to cramps and the match turned on his head. Sehwag took three wickets, and India managed to win the game.

The final was washed-out after it rained on the matchday and the reserve day. Both times Sri Lanka batted first, and had scored 244 and 222 respectively but the match couldn't be finished. Sehwag was the highest run scorer and Muttiah Muralidharan the highest wicket-taker.

2004 (ICC Champions Trophy) Winners - West Indies

Hosted by England, the tournament saw one of the most dramatic finals ever, with West Indies emerging as winners. Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw got West Indies home after the team was struggling at 147/8, chasing 218 to win.

India was knocked out in the group stage, after losing to arch-rival Pakistan in the group stage. Ramnaresh Sarwan was named player of the tournament, and English duo of Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Flintoff emerged as the highest scoring batsman and the highest wicket taking bowler respectively.

2006 (ICC Champions Trophy) Winners - Australia

The tournament was played in India, and was Australia's first Champions Trophy title. It had a pre-qualifying stage, before the main stage. Despite being played in India, none of the teams from the subcontinent progressed to the semifinals.

India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all exited the tournament after the group stage, managing to win only one match. The tournament also announced the arrival of Chris Gayle, who scored 474 runs in 8 matches, with a strike rate of 92. He scored three centuries in the tournament.

2009 (ICC Champions Trophy) Winners - Australia

Australia successfully defended their title, winning the tournament again, being held in South Africa. They were completely dominant, winning all the matches, except one which was abandoned due to rain. India, coming into the tournament after winning the T20 World Cup managed to win only one game and also lost to Pakistan. But the tournament was special for MS Dhoni, who took his first ever international wicket against West Indies - dismissing Travis Dowlin. Ricky Ponting was named the man of the tournament, and he was also the highest run-scorer with 288 runs.

2013 (ICC Champions Trophy) Winners - India

The last Champions Trophy, was played in England, and saw Dhoni's young brigade win the tournament after playing an aggressive brand of cricket. The final against England was reduced to a 20-over contest after the start was delayed due to rain. India scored only 129 runs in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli top scoring with 43, and Ravindra Jadeja's late charge helping the team cross 120. England was cruising at one stage with score at 110/4, before they collapsed and were restricted to 124 in their quota of 20 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 363 runs in five matches, at an incredible average of 90.75. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 1:47 PM IST