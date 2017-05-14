Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Boys Eye Prize Money Worth $2.2 Million

(AP Photo)

New Delhi: Defending champions India will look to successfully defend their Champions Trophy title in England stating June 1, and if they manage to do so, Virat Kohli and his boys will take home a cheque worth $2.2 million, the ICC announced on Sunday.

"The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of $2.2 million," the ICC statement read.

The eighth edition of the tournament sees an increase of $500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition, which too was played at the three venues being used this time - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of $1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn $450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home $90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get $60,000 each.

The warm-up matches for the Champions Trophy will begin with Australia taking on Sri Lanka at the Oval on May 26. India will also take part in two practice matches ahead of the tournament as Virat Kohli's men will lock horns against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 28 and 30 respectively.

Meanhwile, the first match of the Champions Trophy will be played between England and Bangladesh at the Oval on June 1, while defending champions India will start their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 2:24 PM IST