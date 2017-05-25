Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Co Arrive in London

(Image Credits: BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi: Led by skipper Virat Kohli, defending champions India have touched down in London ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign, which is scheduled to start from June 1.

Team India will also be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand (May 28) and Bangladesh (May 30) to acclimatise themselves with the conditions in England.

The official account of BCCI posted a picture on social media in which the players sat a in bus after deboarding the flight and looked in high spirits. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan even posed for the camera and sported big smiles.

BCCI's Twitter post read: "The defending champions have arrived #TeamIndia"

Meanwhile, Dhawan also posted a picture on social media and even cracked a joke at the expense of teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik. Dhawan's post read: "Jst landed in uk.. relaxing in lounge!!phone ney mat maar li sabki!!"

Jst landed in uk.. relaxing in lounge!!phone ney mat maar li sabki!! A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

India are currently ranked number three in the ICC rankings and are one of the favourites to lift the title on June 18 at the Oval.

The Men In Blue have also named a strong 15-member squad for the tournament, which is more than capable of defending their crown in tough English conditions. The Indian team will also be boosted by the presence of few players who did exceedingly well in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

First Published: May 25, 2017, 1:07 PM IST