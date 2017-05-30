Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Co Take Time Off After Practicing Hard in London

(Virat Kohli Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian team took some time off from their busy schedule as they went out for bonding session ahead of their second warm-up match against Bangladesh in London.

India beat New Zealand in their first match and now take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up clash before the all important Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

The team is not leaving any stones unturned in getting ready for their title defense and doing all they can to familiarise with the conditions as soon as possible. Kohli, Rohit and Rahane were seen hitting the ball hard in the nets on the eve of the Bangladesh match.

After their net session, Virat Kohli posted a picture on social media in which the players were seen spending some quality time with each other over dinner. Kohli was joined by Dhoni, Rahane, Jadhav, Bhuvenshwar, Jasprit and batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Kohli's post read: "One from last night, meal with the boys after a good day at work! 👍😊"

One from last night, meal with the boys after a good day at work! 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/DamELk435L — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 29, 2017

The match against Bangladesh will be India's last preparatory match ahead of their Champions Trophy title defence.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

First Published: May 30, 2017, 9:08 AM IST