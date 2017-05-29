Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Interacts With Security Personnel in London

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen interacting with a security personnel in London before the team's first Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand in London on Sunday.

Security has been tightened across the England in wake of the Manchester Arena attack that rocked the country last week and took the lives of 22 people.

The official handle of BCCI posted the picture on social media, where the Indian captain was captured smiling and talking to the security personnel. The BCCI post read: "#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli interacting with security personnel before leaving for The Oval #IndvNZ #CT17"

Earlier, Kohli had condemned the cowardly attack and also said the team cannot be distracted as they are here for a sporting tournament.

"What happened here a few days back was really saddening and very disturbing for everyone who saw it. And especially a place like England, to say the least, has not had many of these incidents happen in the past," said the Indian skipper after the Indian team landed in London.

"So, yeah, I mean, for a few people it can be sort of a nervous time. But I don't think as a squad you have time to focus on those factors, because eventually you understand that you're here for a sporting tournament," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack just before the start of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also promised to provide full security to all the teams travelling to the country.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," cricket's world governing body said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels," it added.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 9:12 AM IST