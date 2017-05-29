Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Mobbed By Fans After India Beat New Zealand

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi: Ace India skipper Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans after India beat New Zealand comprehensively at the Kennigton Oval in their first Champions Trophy warm-up match on Sunday.

The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by 45 runs with the help of Duckworth and Lewis system in a rain-curtailed match in London.

Kohli was standing in the balcony of the Team India's dressing room at the stadium and that is when the fans started to chant his name. The Indian skipper obliged by signing a few jerseys and giving autographs on other memorabilia which were brought by the fans.

The official handle of the BCCI posted a video of the same on Twitter and it read: "#CT17 warm-up match - After India won on D/L, the skipper @imVkohli obliged the fans #INDvNZ"

Chasing just 190 to win, India was comfortably placed at 129/3, with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni batting when rain interrupted play.

Indian pacers shone the brightest as Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended the innings with three wickets each. While Kohli himself slammed a half-century during the chase and opener Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with a brilliant 40.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 10:55 AM IST