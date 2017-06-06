Champions Trophy 2017: Kohli Rates Team 6 Out of 10

Getty Images

Birmingham: India skipper Virat Kohli has criticised the team's fielding against Pakistan in their Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament.

Kohli gave his team only six out of ten points for the fielding display on Sunday, where there were some misfields, dropped catches and missed runouts. Despite the poor show on the field, defending champions India put up an all-round show to drub arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in a rain-marred match.

Pakistan's highest scorer Azhar Ali was reprieved twice, once by all-rounder Hardik Pandya who missed a run-out opportunity and once by medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who dropped his catch at long-on.

Kedar Jadhav also dropped the catch of Shadab Khan. Beside these errors, there were various misfields which could have proved decisive in a close match.

"With the bat and ball, right up there — I would say nine out of 10. In the field, we were still 6 today. Very strong performance, we've taken the confidence from the practice games. We need to tighten our fielding to compete hard against the best teams," Kohli said.

Kohli also praised veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh, who made 53 runs off 30 balls and termed his innings as the "difference" between the two sides.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 9:39 AM IST