Champions Trophy 2017: Sehwag Can't Wait for India-Pakistan Clash

File image of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in action against Pakistan. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag loved taking the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners and even though he has retired, he can’t wait for Virat Kohli and boys to hand the arch-rivals a resounding defeat when they clash on June 4 in the Champions Trophy.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said: Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter. #IndvPak”

Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/eS4F7WZksU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2017

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had said that he was all excited and looking forward to this season's first India-Pakistan clash, as the arch rivals are set to lock horns at Edgbaston.

Unlike the ICC World Cup and the WT20, where Pakistan is yet to register a victory over India, the green brigade has two triumphs against the 'Men in Blue' in the Champions Trophy.

"The Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had successes against India. We won the 2004 match at Edgbaston and then the 2009 match at Centurion. I hope the Men in Green deliver a rousing performance at Edgbaston to improve their record against India in global events," Afridi said in an exclusive column for the International Cricket Council.

Afridi, who is the ambassador for this year's event, also said that he shares friendly relations with several former and current Indian players. The veteran player, who retired from international cricket earlier this year was even gifted a jersey signed by the Indian cricket team.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 10:07 AM IST