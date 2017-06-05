Champions Trophy 2017: Wahab Riaz Ruled Out of the Tournament

Getty Images

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team have been dealt with a huge blow as pace spearhead Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2017 due to an injury, the PCB said on Monday.

Wahab sustained an ankle injury during the 124-run loss (D/L) against India on Sunday and it now will keep him out for the rest of the tournament.

"A scan has confirmed that Wahab Riaz suffered a deltoid ligament complex after an eversion injury mechanism while bowling," a Pakistan Cricket Board release said.

"It will take minimum two weeks to recover from this injury, which means that Wahab will not be able to continue to play in remaining games of the Champions Trophy."

Wahab was forced to go off the field midway through his ninth over in Birmingham as India put on a daunting total of 319/3 in 48 overs in a rain-curtailed match.

Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan is expected to replace Wahab Riaz in the playing XI of the Pakistan team. While Pakistan can also call for a replacement for their injured star into their squad.

Pakistan next play South Africa in a bid to revive their campaign at Edgbaston on Thursday.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 10:48 PM IST